Skip to main content
TCU Baseball Weekend Preview: Nebraska
Team(s)
TCU Horned Frogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers

TCU Baseball Weekend Preview: Nebraska

The defending Big 12 Champions take on the defending Big 10 Champions this weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Arlington.org

The defending Big 12 Champions take on the defending Big 10 Champions this weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The #17 TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) will head 19 miles east on I-30 to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3) at Globe Life Field, the new indoor home of the Texas Rangers. If you haven't seen the Frogs play in this beautiful new baseball cathedral this is a great opportunity to see some early season baseball in the comfy confines of the great indoors while Jack Frost has his way with Mother Nature.

Last year the Frogs went 1-2 at Globe Life Field against Ole Miss (L), Mississippi State (W), and Arkansas (L) and are looking to improve their Globe Life record to above .500.

First pitch is Friday night at 6 p.m.(CST) followed by a 2:00 p.m. start time on Saturday and a 1:00 p.m. start time on Sunday. All games will be televised by FloSports.

TCU leads the all-time NU series 4-0.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

In 2021 the Nebraska Cornhuskers went 34-14, (31-12) in the Big Ten conference play to win the Big Ten baseball title. In the Fayetteville regional they were able to push the #1 Arkansas Razorbacks to an elimination game, in which they fell 2-6 to the Hogs.

The Cornhuskers success last year opened enough eyes in the college baseball world to tab them Big Ten conference preseason favorites. Unfortunately for NU, they got off to a slow start in 2022 against Sam Houston State, going 1-3 in their opening series in Huntsville, TX. They will be hoping for more success in their second trip to Texas in as many weekends.

2022 Nebraska notables 

 

2022 Nebraska standout hitters

BatterABAVGOBPSLGRH2B3BRBISO

DH/OF Luke Jessen

11

.636

.667

.636

3

7

0

0

0

2

1B Colby Gomes

14

.429

.438

.643

4

6

3

0

3

5

C Griffen Everitt

16

.313

.313

.375

3

5

2

0

2

4

3B Max Anderson 

17

.294

.333

.471

3

5

1

1

1

1

Probable Starters

Friday

Read More

TCU- Junior LHP Austin Krob 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs NU- Senior LHP Kyle Perry 0-0, 33.75 ERA

Saturday

TCU- Sophomore RHP Riley Cornelio 0-0, 3.38 ERA vs NU- Senior RHP Shay Schanaman 0-1, 9.00 ERA

Sunday

TCU- Graduate Student RHP Brett Walker 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs NU- Senior RHP Dawson McCarville 0-0, 2.25 ERA

TCU hot starts to 2022

TCU's starting pitching started the 2022 campaign strong and will look to continue that momentum the second time through the rotation. Marcelo Perez has been lights out from the bullpen while Big 12 player of the week 3B Braydon Taylor and true freshman 1B David Bishop look to continue swinging scorching hot bats.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

20200414_GLF_Sunrise_TXR_81390-f97f0cbed48d9bb_f97f0fb5-02d9-eac0-125d9ce3e23c745d
Baseball

TCU Baseball Weekend Preview: Nebraska

By Adam Shirley
12 seconds ago
TCU Black Power Fist
Mem'ries Sweet

Black History Month: Celebrating the Pioneers in TCU Athletics

By Nicholas Howard
12 seconds ago
Feb 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) shoots over Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones (1) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball falls to #20 Texas

By Nicholas Howard
14 hours ago
Feb 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) turns to shoot against Oklahoma Sooners guard Jmoja Gibson (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Tech Now Second; ISU Inches Up

By Barry Lewis
14 hours ago
Sander Jong; TCU Men's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Men's Tennis: Match Point

By Tyler Brown
20 hours ago
FMS2AyKXIAMPqaI.jfif
Baseball

Weather Cold, Bats Hot In TCU Baseball Home Opener

By Brett Gibbons
20 hours ago
Twitter: @TCUBeachVB
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball: Three Horned Frogs Earn Preseason Conference Honors

By Nicholas Howard
20 hours ago
TCU Equestrian
More Sports

TCU Equestrian: How the West Was Won

By Tyler Brown
21 hours ago