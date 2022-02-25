TCU Baseball Weekend Preview: Nebraska

The #17 TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) will head 19 miles east on I-30 to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3) at Globe Life Field, the new indoor home of the Texas Rangers. If you haven't seen the Frogs play in this beautiful new baseball cathedral this is a great opportunity to see some early season baseball in the comfy confines of the great indoors while Jack Frost has his way with Mother Nature.

Last year the Frogs went 1-2 at Globe Life Field against Ole Miss (L), Mississippi State (W), and Arkansas (L) and are looking to improve their Globe Life record to above .500.

First pitch is Friday night at 6 p.m.(CST) followed by a 2:00 p.m. start time on Saturday and a 1:00 p.m. start time on Sunday. All games will be televised by FloSports.

TCU leads the all-time NU series 4-0.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

In 2021 the Nebraska Cornhuskers went 34-14, (31-12) in the Big Ten conference play to win the Big Ten baseball title. In the Fayetteville regional they were able to push the #1 Arkansas Razorbacks to an elimination game, in which they fell 2-6 to the Hogs.

The Cornhuskers success last year opened enough eyes in the college baseball world to tab them Big Ten conference preseason favorites. Unfortunately for NU, they got off to a slow start in 2022 against Sam Houston State, going 1-3 in their opening series in Huntsville, TX. They will be hoping for more success in their second trip to Texas in as many weekends.

2022 Nebraska notables

Batter AB AVG OBP SLG R H 2B 3B RBI SO DH/OF Luke Jessen 11 .636 .667 .636 3 7 0 0 0 2 1B Colby Gomes 14 .429 .438 .643 4 6 3 0 3 5 C Griffen Everitt 16 .313 .313 .375 3 5 2 0 2 4 3B Max Anderson 17 .294 .333 .471 3 5 1 1 1 1

Probable Starters

Friday

TCU - Junior LHP Austin Krob 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs NU - Senior LHP Kyle Perry 0-0, 33.75 ERA

Saturday

TCU - Sophomore RHP Riley Cornelio 0-0, 3.38 ERA vs NU - Senior RHP Shay Schanaman 0-1, 9.00 ERA

Sunday

TCU - Graduate Student RHP Brett Walker 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs NU - Senior RHP Dawson McCarville 0-0, 2.25 ERA

TCU hot starts to 2022

TCU's starting pitching started the 2022 campaign strong and will look to continue that momentum the second time through the rotation. Marcelo Perez has been lights out from the bullpen while Big 12 player of the week 3B Braydon Taylor and true freshman 1B David Bishop look to continue swinging scorching hot bats.

