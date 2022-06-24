College World Series: Championship Predictions

The “Greatest Show on Dirt” has lived up to all its hype and excitement for the last week. Eight teams started in the Men’s College World Series last Friday. After 13 games of double-elimination round-robin play in two different brackets, we are down to two remaining teams.

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels will meet in the championship round of the MCWS in a best-of-three series. The first game is on Saturday, June 25, and the second game is on Sunday, June 26. If necessary, the final game will be played on Monday.

The College World Series is an incredible experience -for the teams and the fans. If you missed our story about the fan experience in Omaha, read it here.

For a recap of how both Oklahoma and Ole Miss made it to the championship round, read it here.

Some of the KillerFrogs staff have predicted which team will bring home the Natty this year. Do you agree or disagree with our predictions? Let us know!

Staff writers Adam Shirley, Brett Gibbons, Barry Lewis, Nathan Cross, and Ryann Zeller have made predictions throughout the entire NCAA Tournament. Brett won the Regionals round with 11 correct picks. Barry won the Super Regionals round with six correct picks. Nathan and Ryann each picked Ole Miss to make it to the finals. No one chose Oklahoma to make it this far. Going into the championship round, Brett and Barry have made 15 correct picks throughout the tournament. Nathan and Ryann have made 14 correct picks. Adam has made 11 correct picks.

Here are our predictions:

Adam – Oklahoma

Barry – Oklahoma

Brett – Ole Miss

Nathan – Ole Miss

Ryann - Oklahoma

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.