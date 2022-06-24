College World Series Final Preview: Oklahoma Vs. Ole Miss

And then there were two.

It's not the two many expected, but here we are, ready to watch the culmination of the College World Series between Ole Miss and Oklahoma unfold. The final begins Saturday, June 25.

How They Got Here: Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels finished the 2022 regular season with a losing SEC record (14-16). They didn't make it past the opening game of the SEC Tournament, losing to Vanderbilt 3-1. Ole Miss snuck into the Coral Gables regional as a three seed, behind host Miami FL and Arizona.

That's when the Rebels caught fire. Their pitching staff evolved into the most dominant group in the nation, allowing five runs a grand total of once since the postseason began (note: it was in a 22-6 win). Ole Miss shutout Southern Miss in the Super Regional Round in two straight games and shutout Arkansas in the clinching semifinal game.

In the preseason, senior infielder Tim Elko made a promise that if Ole Miss made it to Omaha, they would win the entire thing. Now, they're on the doorstep. Elko has 23 home runs this season, the most of any player between the two teams.

Ole Miss is filled with capable hitters, including sophomore infielder Jacob Gonzales (17 HR).

Ultimately, the pitching staff is what will win Ole Miss the championship in this series should they do so.

How They Got Here: Oklahoma

Feeling disrespected goes a long way. Because the Big 12 Tournament wrapped up after the NCAA-set deadline for regional host consideration, the Sooners were passed up in favor of Texas– whom they beat in the conference tourney final. Needless to say, the Sooners didn't feel appreciated.

How did they respond? By turning into the nation's hottest team and tearing through the NCAA Tournament like tissue paper. The made it to the final unscathed in Omaha with two wins over Texas A&M and a win over Notre Dame. In their last two games, Oklahoma allowed three combined runs.

Expect to see ace Cade Horton on the mound in one of the first two games. Horton has 29 strikeouts and a 1.75 ERA in the tournament (four appearances).

Unlike Ole Miss, Oklahoma is going to have to win at the plate. In the Super Regionals and the first game of the CWS, they scored 10 or more runs in three of four games. However, in their last two, they scored six and five.

Look for Peyton Graham to lead the Sooners lineup– he has 20 homers and 34 stolen bases this season.

The Sooners are looking to become the first school to win championships in both softball and baseball in the same season.

Players To Watch

Cade Horton, SP, Oklahoma: The senior ace missed all of 2021 with an injury and struggled for the better part of this season. Heading into the final series of the year, Horton had a 7.94 ERA and finished up with an 8 ER performance against Texas Tech. Since then, he has a 1.75 ERA and rung up 11 in Oklahoma's clinching game against Notre Dame.

Dylan DeLucia, SP, Ole Miss: Ole Miss counters with their own ace, who has 38 strikeouts in the NCAA Tournament (four appearances) and has allowed just one run total in his last three outings. There's a good chance we see both of these pitchers squaring off against each other in one of the two games this weekend.

Tim Elko, INF, Ole Miss: Elko leads the Rebels in home runs and in the locker room. The senior is the lifeblood of Ole Miss and made the Joe Namath-esque promise in the preseason. Elko also leads the team with 74 RBI– 24 more than the next batter.

Peyton Graham, INF, Oklahoma: Graham was awarded the most outstanding player in the Big 12 Championship and it's easy to see why. He's cementing himself as a first-round MLB prospect behind 20 homers and 34 stolen bases. Even more impressive than those numbers is his maintained .344 batting average.

How To Watch The 2022 College World Series

Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, June 25, 6:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Game 2: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, June 26, 2:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, June 27, 6:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.