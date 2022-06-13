NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Sunday Results

The Curse of Number One struck again. Tennessee, the top team in the nation for most of the season, was unable to complete the journey as Notre Dame eliminated them on their home field. This marks the third time in the last three postseasons that the No. 1 seed team was eliminated before reaching Omaha.

In addition to Notre Dame, that bracket also saw unseeded Oklahoma upset No. 4 Virginia Tech in Blacksburg to advance to Omaha. And in the other decisive third game, Texas blew out East Carolina to head back to Omaha.

On the other side of the College World Series bracket, the SEC advanced two more teams, both of whom won their Super Regional in two straight games – Arkansas with the upset over No. 10 North Carolina and Ole Miss with the upset over No. 11 Southern Miss. Stanford was able to bounce back with a win over Connecticut to force a decisive third game on Monday. Oregon State evened their series with Auburn forcing another game on Monday.

Here are the results of Sunday’s games:

Knoxville Super Regional

Notre Dame 7 - #1 Tennessee 3

Notre Dame wins the series 2-1 and advances to the CWS

Tennessee got on the board first and held a 3-1 lead through the first six innings. Notre Dame scored three runs in the 7th and another three in the 8th to seal the deal. The last time Notre Dame made it to Omaha? It was 2002. And they did it by defeating then No. 1 Florida State.

Winning pitcher – Jack Findlay (6-2); Losing pitcher – Chase Burns (8-2)

Greenville Super Regional

#9 Texas 11 - #8 East Carolina 1

Texas wins the series 2-1 and advances to the CWS

It took a couple of rain delays and wasn’t settled until the early morning hours, but Texas is headed back to Omaha for the 38th time. The Longhorns got off to an early start with four runs in the top of the 1st before the game went into a nearly five-hour rain delay. When play resumed, they continued with the pedal to the metal, adding five runs in the 2nd. ECU scored their only run in the bottom of the 1st and never got anything going.

Winning pitcher – Tristan Stevens (7-6); Losing pitcher – Danny Beal (5-2)

Blacksburg Super Regional

Oklahoma 11 - #4 Virginia Tech 2

Oklahoma wins the series 2-1 and advances to the CWS

Oklahoma has been the hottest team in the Big 12 for the last two months and one of the hottest teams in the nation over that span. The last time they won a series was April 10. TCU fans know that all too well. The Sooners continued their hot streak and defeated the No. 4 Hokies of Virginia Tech. Oklahoma took the lead in the top of the 4th and continued to add at least one run in every inning after that.

Winning pitcher – Cade Horton (4-2); Losing pitcher – Jordan Gerber (1-2)

Stanford Super Regional

#2 Stanford 8 - Connecticut 2

Series is tied 1-1

This game was a game of two parts – the first two innings and the rest of the game. Stanford scored twice in the 1st and six times in the 2nd. UConn scored one run in both the 1st and 2nd. That was it for the offense on either side. The remaining seven innings were shutouts on both sides. Stanford got the win, forcing a third game on Monday.

Winning pitcher – Brant Prancer (3-0); Losing pitcher – Austin Peterson (11-3); Save – Quinn Matthews (8)

Chapel Hill Super Regional

Arkansas 4 - #10 North Carolina 3

Arkansas wins the series 2-0 and advances to the CWS

It took a couple of lengthy weather delays, but Arkansas swept the Super Regional to get back to Omaha. This was especially rewarding for the Razorbacks as they were the team that suffered the Curse of the Number One Team last season, having lost in their Super Regional. Arkansas carried a 2-0 lead into the 7th inning. North Carolina tied it up in the top of the 7th and took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 9th. Arkansas would get a couple of lead-off hits in the bottom of the 9th and tie the game on a base hit with bases loaded. With runners on the corners and one out, another base hit would give the Razorbacks the walk-off win.

Winning pitcher – Zack Morris (6-0); Losing pitcher – Caden O’Brien (3-1)

Hattiesburg Super Regional

Ole Miss 5 - #11 Southern Miss 0

Ole Miss wins the series 2-0 and advances to the CWS

Not only did Ole Miss sweep the Super Regionals with two straight wins, they completely shut out the No. 11 Southern Miss team. The Golden Eagles went scoreless on their home field in both games.

Winning pitcher – Hunter Elliot (4-3); Losing pitcher – Tanner Hall (9-3); Save – Josh Mallitz (2)

Corvallis Super Regional

#3 Oregon State 4 - #14 Auburn 3

Series is tied 1-1

Just like their Saturday night game, this game was another back-and-forth battle. Neither team scored in the first three innings. And both scored twice in the 4th. The Beavers would add one more in the 5th and 6th, while the Tigers would only add one more in the 6th. The two teams now will meet again on Monday to determine who moves on to Omaha.

Winning pitcher – Cooper Hjerpe (11-2); Losing pitcher – Joseph Gonzalez (7-3); Save – Ben Ferrer (3)

