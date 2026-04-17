Last weekend was frustrating for TCU, as they dropped a home series against a struggling Arizona team. This is not what they wanted to see, especially after showing signs of progress. The setback exposed some slight lingering issues that still need to be addressed. However, they did let out some steam against a solid Tarleton program on Tuesday night to bounce back from their tough weekend, which is a great sign.

Now, the focus will move forward. There’s still plenty of time for TCU to make a statement, and the blueprint is there for this team to be dangerous down the stretch. But they must act quickly, as the season is ticking. Execution will be key and will define this next chapter of the season.

And it starts now.

With a rivalry series looming in Waco against the green and yellow team down south, the Frogs have an opportunity to turn the page in a big way. Here are five keys the Frogs must do to get the series win this weekend and get back on track.

Must-Haves to Defeat Baylor and Win the Series:

Improve Late-Game Decision Making

Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs/TCU on SI

This has been a killer, and it was extremely evident this weekend as two games were lost in the latter half of two games. The starters seemed to get the team off to a great start, but the bullpen could not hold on long enough, and the hitting went stagnant. I also don’t think the blame should lie entirely on the players, as I questioned some coaching decisions, such as pulling Zack James, who was pitching well with at least an inning left in him.

However, I’m not the coach, but I do think if the Frogs want to win, they must stick with who’s pitching well and ride that momentum.

The Frogs must be able to close games out and not falter late if they want to go further this season. They must stick with what’s working and not let a lead get in their head. They have been solid at jumping out of the gates early, but they must hold onto their lead throughout the game.

Clean Up the Errors

This has gotten tremendously better, but still is far from perfect. The Frogs have committed three errors in the past four games, which has led to runs being scored. They must continue to clean these up if they want to be successful for the rest of the season.

These errors change momentum, get teams back into the game, and cause unnecessary stress on the Horned Frogs’ pitching staff. They must settle in; it’s too late in the season to be making simple errors.

Find Consistency at the Plate

TCU Horned Frogs Sawyer Strosnider at the Plate | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs/TCU on SI

In areas offensively, TCU has gotten better, and to be honest, most of it is improving, but consistency has lacked throughout the lineup. It seems like not every batter can be on at once. Some notable, impactful players have struggled at the plate the past few weeks, such as Sawyer Strosnider, Chase Brunson, and Colton Griffin.

They have somewhat gotten by with players like Cole Cramer, Jack Bell, and Brady Dallimore hitting extremely well, and Nolan Traeger finally finding his groove. However, they will want to get the top half of their lineup back to hitting consistently so they can maintain the potent offense the Horned Frogs are known for.

TCU has hit 20 home runs over the last 12 games alone, so things are looking up, but they will need the whole lineup to be efficient if they want to be successful.

Continue to Build on Starting Pitching Improvement

I think the Frogs have finally found the rotation that is the best fit out of Trever Baumler (7.09 ERA) on Friday, Lance Davis (5.36 ERA) on Saturday, and Zack James (2.87 ERA) closing things out on Sunday. Starting pitching is an area that has continued to show improvement each week, especially Zack James, who now has had three straight great outings. He has filled the Sunday role very well.

The young starting core has been nails, and it has allowed the TCU offense to get to work without having to chase opposing offenses down. We continue to see their ERAs fall, and we will need this rotation to continue to deliver quality starts to have a chance the rest of the season.

It is also a relief to see Mason Brassfield thriving in his new role of long relief. He had a great outing in his first game, not as a starter, and I think he will have more success in this area with less pressure. I like what I am seeing from this core, and they must keep this area up.

Execute in High-Stake Situations

A happy Jack Bell during a TCU baseball game at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs/TCU on SI

Whether it’s getting a much-needed hit, turning a double play, an area in which the Frogs are among the best in the country, or closing out an inning, TCU must capitalize on high-stress, pivotal moments to win a series.

This will be extremely important as they are playing their rivals. Both teams have bragging rights at stake and will want to win, so these game-defining moments are going to be seen this weekend, and the Horned Frogs must be able to capitalize on these moments.

If they can win in this area, they will have great results this weekend.

Stay connected

Frogs play Friday evening in Waco @ 6:30 PM. Saturday @ 2:00 PM, and Sunday @ 1 PM.

Watch on ESPN+ or listen on KTCU 88.7.