TCU Baseball: A Look At The Class Of 2022 Recruits (Part 1)

The TCU baseball season may seem to have just come to an end, but the Horned Frogs are already gearing up for an exciting 2023 campaign ahead. Preparation not only includes conditioning and training for returning Horned Frogs, but also welcoming new recruits. This first of two articles will focus on the nine incoming pitchers of the 2022 class.

Benjamin Abeldt - LHP

Native Texan Benjamin Abeldt won’t have to travel far from McKinney to his new home in Fort Worth. The lanky 6’ 3” left-hander attended McKinney Boyd High School where he developed the necessary tools to become the 4th best lefty in the state. What sets him apart from his competition is his over-the-head delivery and ranging arm action that includes a lower release point. Despite his unique windup and delivery, it is Abeldt’s deceptiveness that keeps him ahead of opposing batters, ensuring him as a mainstay with the Horned Frogs.

Murphy Brooks - RHP

Right-hander Murphy Brooks is headed to Fort Worth after playing at Bridgeland High School. The Cypress native will bring his 6’ 3'' 210 lb. frame along with his wide-ranging arsenal of pitches to Lupton Stadium. While a unique aspect of Brooks’ windup is his leg raise and hip turn, his compact arm action allows him to be controlled in his delivery–therefore, a more consistent placement of his pitches. Furthermore, while his go-to fastball clocks at 92 mph, Brooks' slider fools opponents into reaching for the pitch with its consistent plane-breaking action.

Cole Carter - RHP

TCU Baseball will be adding another arm to its pitching staff and it is none other than right-hander Cole Carter. No stranger to the high expectations and intensity that comes with being a member of the Horned Frogs pitching staff, Carter’s talent on the mound is sure to turn heads and propel him to new levels. Already, Carter is ranked 49th among righties in Texas and his fluid and controlled delivery on the mound sees his fastball reaching 91 mph. In terms of his offspeed artillery, his 12/6 curveball and sweeping slider is guaranteed to frustrate opposing batters around the Big 12.

Justin Hackett - RHP

Ranked as the number one right-handed pitcher in Iowa, Justin Hackett brings high expectations as he begins his collegiate career with the Horned Frogs. Pitching for Winterset High School, Hackett was awarded Iowa’s Player of the Year for 2022 with his 94 mph fastball combined with his knee-buckling offspeed and breaking pitches, keeping opposing bats at bay all season. Each high school season came with an increased intensity, seeing numerous major league organizations tossing his name around. Hackett brings with him a large upside as he joins TCU where success is not just an aspiration, rather an expectation.

Chase Hoover - LHP

A change in scenery is in store for left-handed pitcher Chase Hoover as he takes his talents from Santa Barbara, California to the 817. Last season with San Marcos High School, Hoover collected four wins and posted a 1.43 ERA striking out 92 batters in 54 innings pitched. Keeping his opponents to a meager .187 batting average, Hoover ranked 6th among left-handers in California and was named to the All-Region 1st Team as well as the 2022 PG Preseason All-American Team. TCU Baseball is adding a lightning arm to its pitching staff with Hoover preparing to take the mound as a Horned Frog in 2023.

Louis Rodriguez - RHP

California native, Louis Rodriguez, is set to join the Horned Frogs in 2023. A right-handed pitcher for Orange Lutheran High School, Rodriguez is ranked 21st in the state. In 2019, the righty made four appearances for Team USA at the U-15 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier where he posted a 1.69 ERA striking out 10 batters over 10 2/3 innings pitched. Furthermore, He earned the win in the gold medal game against Panama and was named the U-15 Baseball World Cup MVP. His stinging fastball and hooking curve will continue to provide as Rodriguez’s bread and butter as he works toward pitching for the Horned Frog.

Kole Klecker - RHP

Ranked 7th among righties in Arizona, Kole Klecker is set to bolster the Horned Frogs pitching staff. The Hamilton High School product had a fantastic 2021-22 season picking up seven wins and posting a 2.88 ERA. Over 65 2/3 innings he racked up 58 strikeouts and held his opponents to a .257 batting average. While last season’s performance was Klecker’s best yet, he totaled 13 wins and 112 strikeouts in his time on Hamilton’s Varsity team. With the addition of Klecker to the pitching staff, his extensive arsenal of pitches and low 90s fastball will prove crucial for the Horned Frogs in this upcoming season.

Braeden Sloan - LHP

Left-handed pitcher, Braeden Sloan, is making his way to Fort Worth from California to join TCU Baseball for the upcoming 2023 season. Exuding confidence on the mound last season, Sloan posted a 0.86 ERA with 76 punchouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched–not to mention he racked up seven wins pitching in relief as a Timberwolve at Woodcreek High School. His performance earned him a spot on the All-Northern California 2nd Team and saw him rank 25th in the nation among left-handers. With these accolades, Sloan is destined to bolster and bring a formidable presence to the Horned Frogs in 2023.

Jax Traeger - RHP

Concordia Lutheran High School product, Jax Traeger and his battery of three pitches are headed to Fort Worth where he will also join TCU for the 2023 season. The pitcher from Spring, Texas is ranked 10th among right-handers and is not afraid to attack hitters with his intimidating fastball. Despite his fastball not having a rise or drop action, it’s proven to be one of his most successful pitches. Second to none, though, is Traeger’s deceptive slider that effectively runs down and in or down and away, and to further surprise his opponents, he can easily drop in a knee-buckling curveball for a strike.

With four TCU pitchers getting drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft following a successful championship season, it was clear Manager Kirk Saarloos and the Horned Frogs team would be looking to bolster and rebuild their pitching staff with quality arms from around the country. These nine pitchers are sure to impress as they prepare to join the Horned Frogs for the 2023 season. In my next article I will continue my review of this year’s recruits by shifting the focus to infield and outfield players slated to join TCU.

