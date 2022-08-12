TCU Baseball: A Look At The Class Of 2022 Recruits (Part 2)

Manager Kirk Saarloos and the TCU Baseball staff have brought in nine new pitchers to bolster the Horned Frogs pitching staff. To compliment this new core of arms, they have also recruited six top fielding and hitting talents from around the country. This is the second part of a two-part article and will focus on the six infield and outfield additions set to make their mark on the Big 12.

Karson Bowen - C/1B/OF

The Horned Frogs are getting quite a talented youngster in California native, Karson Bowen. Bowen ranked as the 2nd best catcher in the state and 8th in the nation. He played his high school ball with Orange Lutheran in Southern California, finishing the season with a batting average of .321 and 15 RBIs. While ranking 2nd best catcher in the state and 8th in the nation, Bowen also has experience and can play as a first baseman and outfielder. Offensively, Bowen’s 5’11” 205 lb. build allows him to hit for power, routinely finding the gaps in the outfield. While Bowen is a skillful hitter, it is what he does behind the plate that caught the attention of coaches around the country. His pure arm strength and accuracy will surely pose a threat to baserunners around the Big 12 in the new season ahead.

Jake Duer - OF

Left-handed hitter Jake Duer is headed to Fort Worth from Flower Mound, Texas as the next 2022 TCU Baseball commit. Considered a top player in his position, Duer ranks 13th among outfielders in the state of Texas. He is known for his strength, great arm and efficient catch-and-release motion from the outfield where he played and developed his skills at Marcus High School. Duer’s abilities don’t stop there as his great eye and exceptional feel for the strike zone allow him to work counts and yield productive at-bats. He’s a smooth, athletic player whether he’s making diving catches in the outfield or lacing hits at the plate.

Fisher Ingersoll - SS

The number one ranked shortstop in Utah is ready for an exciting season ahead with the Horned Frogs. Before committing himself to baseball, Fisher Ingersoll was a two-sport athlete who played as a wide receiver and defensive back for his high school football team. He even received football offers from San Diego State and Boise State while BYU offered him both a baseball and football scholarship. Once making the transition to baseball full-time, he played at American Fork High School where he had a tremendous career. Over his three seasons as a Caveman, he posted an explosive .450 batting average and tallied 91 hits, 85 RBIs and 85 runs. Ingersoll finished a monstrous senior season hitting an impressive .363 and spanking 11 home runs and 45 RBIs. In addition to his offensive firepower, he’s a workhorse when it comes to making defensive plays at the shortstop position. A natural leader and talented athlete, Ingersoll will head to TCU where he is sure to excel at the next level.

Marshall Lipsey - 3B/OF

18-year-old Marshall Lipsey is one of the newest additions to the Horned Frog outfield. From Longview, Texas, Lipsey played three seasons with Spring Hill High School where he crafted the skills to become the 8th ranked outfielder in the state. His performances showed off his technical skills and athleticism boasting a strong arm that served well in the outfield and hot corner as well. Lipsey’s quick footwork and hand-eye coordination allowed him to be effective in multiple positions for the Spring Hill Panthers. Lipsey poses a threat at the plate as well where he put together a ridiculous senior season batting .655 with 78 hits, 35 RBIs, and 46 runs. His stellar performance can be attributed to his quick hands and compact swing that have helped him become the well-rounded hitter and great fielder he is.

Gabriel Miranda - 1B/OF

The second Horned Frog commit from Orange Lutheran High School is first baseman, Gabriel Miranda. Ranked 4th among first basemen in California, Miranda caught the attention of programs around the country with his solid fielding and hitting abilities. He has a compact swing at the plate, extending his arms for a powerful follow-through. Miranda contributed to the Lancer’s season in 2021-22 by batting .269, pushing nine runs across the plate and scoring 17 runs; he did this while anchoring the infield at first base. When Miranda joins the Horned Frogs, he will also reunite with his high school teammate, Louis Rodriguez, who is also a part of the TCU 2022 recruitment class.

Anthony Silva - SS/2B/3B

Headed North from San Antonio is none other than infielder, Anthony Silva. Ranked 3rd among shortstops in Texas, Silva is a versatile player able to play second and third base as well. Silva is a skillful infielder that understands how to take proper angles to grounders. He shows fluid footwork and great lateral agility as well, not letting his 6’ 2” frame get in the way. In terms of his offense, he batted .420 with 30 RBIs and 43 runs during his senior season at Clark High School. Playing all four years on Varsity, Silva not only experienced but excelled at the highest level of baseball with a career .407 batting average, .526 OBP, 86 RBIs and broke the century mark in hits and runs. It’s clear that San Antonio’s Anthony Silva will bring an abundance of talent and production to the Horned Frogs.

Although TCU lost a handful of key players following last season, this talented class of recruits will undoubtedly provide a fresh, new outlook for TCU Baseball and Manager Kirk Saarloos. While the Horned Frog’s season doesn’t start until February 2023 preparations are underway at TCU as they look to win their third-consecutive Big 12 Championship.

