Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 18: Duke Drops after Losing to UNC

In the last weekend of the regular season for college basketball, there were only a few upsets in the Top 25. There were a few games where both teams were ranked, so that would cause some movement in the polls. The game that had the biggest impact on the this week's polls was the Duke versus North Carolina game. It was head coach Mike Krzyzewski's last home game at Duke after a 42-year career. And it was against Duke's biggest rival - UNC. The Tar Heels wanted to give Coach K something to remember and blew away the Blue Devils by 13 points. As a result, Duke dropped in the final polls before Selection Sunday, giving other Top 10 teams to make some movement.

In the Big 12, Kansas held on to beat a ranked Texas team in overtime. Texas Tech suffered a one-point loss to Oklahoma State. And Baylor continued to shine in their finale against Iowa State. All four teams remain in the Top 25 going into the Big 12 Tournament this week. No other Big 12 team received votes in either poll.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Gonzaga (24-3)

2 - Arizona (28-3)

3 - Baylor (26-5)

4 - Auburn (27-4), up 1

5 - Kentucky (25-6), up 2

6 - Kansas (25-6)

7 - Duke (26-5), down 3

8 - Villanova (23-7), up 3

9 (tie) - Tennessee (23-7), up 4

9 (tie) - Purdue (25-6), down 1

14 - Texas Tech (23-8), down 2

18 - Houston (26-5), down 4

22 - Texas (21-10), down 1

Dropped from the rankings - Ohio State (#23), Alabama (#25)

Coaches Poll

1 - Gonzaga (24-3)

2 - Arizona (28-3), up 1

3 - Baylor (26-5), up 1

4 - Auburn (27-4), up 1

5 - Kentucky (25-6), up 1

6 - Kansas (25-6), up 1

7 - Duke (26-5), down 5

8 - Villanova (23-7), up 3

9 - Purdue (25-6)

10 - Providence (24-4), down 2

14 - Texas Tech (23-8), down 2

18 - Houston (26-5), down 4

22 - Texas (21-10), down 1

Dropped from the rankings - Alabama (#24), Michigan State (#25)

