TCU Men’s Basketball To Face Providence In Big 12/BIG East Battle

Arguably, two of the best basketball conferences will face off in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle for the fourth straight year. Last month, the two conferences released the schedule of the ten matchups that will take place between November 29 and December 4. Each conference will host five of the games.

On November 30 at Schollmaier Arena, the TCU Horned Frogs will host the Providence Friars, the reigning BIG EAST champions. Last year, the Friars had an outstanding season, going 27-6 and advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.

Reminiscing on TCU's last season, some Horned Frogs fans might say that last year, TCU's Head Coach Jamie Dixon delivered the best coaching during his timespan at TCU. The entire team played as if they could read each other's minds to execute some excellent points; the offense and defense were one cohesive powerhouse. Fans are eager to see what Dixon unveils as he enters his seventh season at TCU, not only on the court but even to see what this coming year's theme will be.

The Frogs went 21-13 last season, winning their first tournament game in 35 seasons. TCU has gone 1-2 in the battle against the BIG EAST since the Battle began in 2019. TCU did beat Georgetown this past season on the road, 80-73. TCU is looking to even out their record in the Big 12/BIG East Battle this upcoming season.

Now one might ponder, with all the movements such as losing key role player Francisco Farabello, will our Horned Frogs have the ability to win it ALL? The answer is a definite YES. They have nine returning players and some talented incoming players, including transfers such as point guard Rondel Walker who had a very successful first season at Oklahoma State University. This incoming talent, combined with the remaining Horned Frog talents like lead players Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Mike Miles, exemplifies the character of the entire team; true grit, an abundance of energy, bringing personality and positivity to the court. These young players prove that they are ready for any challenge placed before them and prepared to continue what they started last year.

As we approach the 2022-23 TCU basketball season, one of the more critical matchups will be to see who takes the win between TCU and Providence. The two teams have met twice previously, and the series is tied 1-1. Providence won the last meeting two seasons ago 79-70 in Fort Worth. As exciting as last season was, we know Frog Fans can't wait to fill the Schollmaier arena to support the Horned Frogs as they take on the Friars. When Providence takes ON TCU, I bet that the Frogs will win, helping their record and helping the Big 12 defeat the challenging BIG EAST conference!

The sky is the limit for this talented TCU team, and Frogs Fans are ready to see what Jamie Dixon and the Frogs can put together this season.

2022 Big 12/BIG EAST Battle Schedule

Nov. 29 - Baylor at Marquette

Nov. 30 - Providence at TCU

Nov. 30 - Georgetown at Texas Tech

Nov. 30 - Kansas State at Butler

Dec. 1 - Creighton at Texas

Dec. 1 - Oklahoma State at Connecticut

Dec. 1 - Seton Hall at Kansas

Dec. 3 - Oklahoma at Villanova

Dec. 4 - St. John’s at Iowa State

Dec. 4 - West Virginia at Xavier

