Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Another day of Upsets

We’ve said it before and will probably say it every week until March. The Big 12 is a tough league, and any team can be the winner on any given night. Saturday brought us five conference games full of excitement and upsets. The day started with an upset in Manhattan with K-state halting Tech’s hot run. Iowa State beat Texas. Kansas beat West Virginia by 26. TCU beat Oklahoma by one point in overtime. And the day ended with OSU beating Baylor in Waco.

Here is a recap of Saturday’s Big 12 games:

Kansas State (9-7, 1-4) vs. #19 Texas Tech (13-4, 3-2)

Kansas State wins 62-51

Texas Tech had played three ranked teams in a row, barely losing to Iowa State then besting Kansas and Baylor. Kansas State had started conference play 0-4. It seemed the outcome of this came was predetermined. Tech entered as a 5.5-point favorite. K-State would have none of this. Nijel Pack scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats. Mark Smith had 12 points, including a critical 3-pointer with just over a minute left. Mike McGuirl also finished in double digits for KSU with 10 points.

Texas Tech led by two points at halftime and had pushed their lead to 31-26 early in the second half. Terrance Shannon Jr. scored with 4:54 left to make it a one-point game, 50-49. But the Red Raiders went cold and did not make another basket the rest of the game. They only shot 39.6% from the field for the game. Bryson Williams was their leading scorer with 20 points.

Team Stats Kansas state Texas Tech Field Goals 24/56 (42.9%) 19/48 (39.6%) 3-Pointers 9/26 (34.6%) 4/17 (23/5%) Free Throws 5/7 (71.4%) 9/12 (75.0%) Assists 16 7 Rebounds 33 29 Offensive Rebounds 9 6 Steals 9 6 Blocks 2 2 Turnovers 16 18

Next up: Texas Tech hosts Iowa State on Tuesday. Kansas State travels to Texas on Tuesday.

#15 Iowa State (14-3, 2-3) vs. #21 Texas (13-4, 3-2)

Iowa State wins 70-70

This was the only ranked vs. ranked Big 12 matchup of the day. Iowa State had lost three of their first four conference games, after starting 12-0. Texas entered the game 3-1 in Big 12 play and a 2.5 favorite. The Cyclones started out slow, missing eight of their first nine shots. They took control midway through the first half. They led 38-31 at the half and pushed that lead to as much as 51-36 early in the second. They ended up shooting 57% and forcing 20 turnovers. Gabe Kalscheur led them with 22 points, including 6-12 from the 3-point line.

Texas made a late surge but never got closer than 67-62. Andrew Jones had 18 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Carr had 15 points.

Team States Iowa State Texas Field Goals 29/51 (56.9%) 24/52 (46.2%) 3-Pointers 10/23 (43.5%) 8/22 (36.4%) Free Throws 11/16 (68.8%) 14/18 (77.8%) Assists 22 13 Rebounds 25 32 Offensive Rebounds 5 10 Steals 11 8 Blocks 1 4 Turnovers 14 20

Next up: Iowa State travels to Texas Tech on Tuesday. Texas hosts Kansas State on Tuesday.

#9 Kansas (14-2, 3-1) vs. West Virginia (13-3, 2-2) vs

Kansas wins 85-59

Kansas had no problems taking on West Virginia. The 26-point win was the largest margin of victory in any Big 12 conference game this season. Kansas only led 33-31 at the half but outscored WVU 52-28 in the second half. Jalen Wilson had 23 points and eight rebounds. Ochai Agbaji, the league’s leading scorer, had 20 points.

For West Virginia, the leading scorer was Malik Curry, with 23 points, including going 11-11 from the free-throw line. The league’s second-leading scorer Taz Sherman was limited to only five points. He had been averaging nearly 20 points per game.

team Stats Kansas West Virginia Field Goals 36/70 (51.4%) 17/63 (27.0%) 3-Pointers 8/21 (38.1%) 4/18 (22.2%) Free Throws 5/9 (55.6%) 21/28 (75.0%) Assists 23 5 Rebounds 47 38 Offensive Rebounds 14 16 Steals 7 6 Blocks 8 3 Turnovers 13 12

Next up: Kansas travels to Oklahoma on Tuesday. West Virginia hosts Baylor on Tuesday.

TCU (12-2, 0-1) vs. Oklahoma (12-5, 2-3)

TCU wins 59-58 (OT)

It was a game of defense and turnovers. There were 39 total turnovers in the game (20 for OU; 19 for TCU). The Sooners scored with :01.4 left in the game to send it to overtime. For a complete recap of this game, read the article here.

Team Stats TCU Oklahoma Field Goals 25/57 (43.9%) 24/60 (40.0%) 3-Pointers 4/16 (25.0%) 5/22 (22.7%) Free Throws 5/11 (45.5%) 5/5 (100.0%) Assists 14 12 Rebounds 37 36 Offensive Rebounds 11 10 Steals 10 9 Blocks 4 0 Turnovers 19 20

Next up: TCU travels to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Oklahoma hosts Kansas on Tuesday.

#1 Baylor (15-2, 3-2) vs Oklahoma State (9-7, 2-3)

Oklahoma State wins 61-54

After last Saturday, Baylor was 15-0, the unanimous number one in both polls, and had both a 21-game winning streak and a 22-game home winning streak. That was a week ago. This week, Baylor went 0-2 at home, losing on Tuesday to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State on Saturday. Baylor had not lost consecutive games at home since the 2015-16 season.

Oklahoma State was playing their third conference game in five days – a 3,200-mile journey that took them to Morgantown on Tuesday to Lubbock on Thursday, and Waco on Saturday.

Team Stats Baylor Oklahoma State Field Goals 18/58 (31.0%) 25/56 (44.6%) 3-Pointers 8/28 (28.6%) 5/16 (31.3%) Free Throws 10/14 (71.4%) 6/8 (75.0%) Assists 10 16 Rebounds 38 36 Offensive Rebounds 11 5 Steals 4 9 Blocks 1 5 Turnovers 11 10

Next up: Baylor travels to West Virginia on Tuesday, and Oklahoma State hosts TCU on Wednesday,

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.