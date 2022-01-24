Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: KSU Almost Makes It Three in a Row

Another Saturday of Big 12 games brought another day of showing how deep the conference is this year. Texas Tech beat West Virginia by double digits, but the game was actually a lot closer. Texas and Oklahoma State had a tight game. Oklahoma held with Baylor until the last third of the second half. Kansas State had a huge lead at halftime. And TCU beat a ranked Iowa State game in Ames. Welcome to the crazy Big 12.

Here is a recap of Saturday’s Big 12 games:

Kansas State (10-8, 2-5) vs. #7 Kansas (16-2, 5-1)

Kansas wins 78-75

Over the last week, Kansas State has proven they are still a powerful team despite being at the bottom of the conference standings. They dominated rival Kansas for most of the game. The Wildcats had a 16-point lead at the half. KSU’s Nijel Pack had a career-high 35 points. Markquis Nowell had 16, and Selton Miguel had 11. As a team, KSU was 10-26 from the 3-point line.

Ochai Agbaji hit a baseline jumper with 0:09 left in the game to give Kansas its first lead since early in the first half. He ended the game with 29 points. Jalen Wilson had 16 points for KU. Christian Braun and David McCormack each had 11 points.

“They (KSU) should have won today,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “They controlled the game. They were better than us today.”

Team Stats Kansas State Kansas Field Goals 27/59 (45.8%) 26/59 (44.1%) 3-Pointers 10/26 (38.5%) 5/21 (23.8%) Free Throws 11/18 (61.1%) 21/30 (70.0%) Assists 12 14 Rebounds 23 45 Offensive Rebounds 7 18 Steals 8 2 Blocks 1 3 Turnovers 6 11

Next up: Kansas State travels to Baylor on Tuesday. Kansas hosts Texas Tech on Monday.

#18 Texas Tech (15-4, 5-2) vs. West Virginia (13-5, 2-4)

Texas Tech wins 78-65

The final score doesn’t reflect how close this game was. West Virginia took its only lead of the game with a 3-pointer by Taz Sherman with 6:21 remaining. Tech turned right around with a 3-pointer by Terrence Shannon and never lost the lead again. Tech had two 3-pointers late to increase the final margin. It was a very aggressive game with 50 combined fouls. For WVU, it was coach Bob Higgin’s 1,300th career game to coach.

Shannon was the leading scorer for Tech with 23 points. Kevin Obanor had 18 points, and Bryson Williams added 13. For WVU, Sherman ended the day with 21 points. No other Mountaineer was in double digits.

“It was an ugly win until it’s over, and now it’s a beautiful win,” said Tech head coach Mark Adams. “We’re done with it, and we’re glad, and we’re relieved.”

Team Stats Texas Tech West Virginia Field Goals 24/59 (40.7%) 21/52 (40.4%) 3-Pointers 5/20 (25.0%) 5/15 (33.3%) Free Throws 25/36 (69.4%) 18/22 (81.8%) Assists 13 6 Rebounds 39 29 Offensive Rebounds 17 8 Steals 6 7 Blocks 4 3 Turnovers 9 17

Next up: Texas Tech travels to Kansas on Monday. West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday

#23 Texas (14-5, 4-3) vs. Oklahoma State (10-8, 3-4)

Texas wins 56-51

Texas started out strong with a 13-0 start to the game. Texas then went scoreless for 10:15. OSU then had their own streak to take the lead 27-25 at the half. Texas matched a season-high 20 turnovers and only shot 36.7%, but it was enough to hold onto the lead and snap their two-game losing streak.

For Texas, Marcus Carr had 14 points. Four other Longhorns scored in double-digits – Tre Mitchell (12), Timmy Allen (11), and Courtney Ramey (10). For OSU, Bryce Thompson had a career-high 20 points, including a layup with 0:06 left to bring the game within three points. He was the only Cowboy scoring in double digits.

Team Stats Texas Oklahoma State Field Goals 18/49 (36.7%) 21/56 (37.5%) 3-Pointers 6/21 (28.6%) 2/9 (22.2%) Free Throws 14/16 (87.5%) 7/12 (58.3%) Assists 10 8 Rebounds 38 32 Offensive Rebounds 10 11 Steals 9 12 Blocks 4 4 Turnovers 20 15

Next up: Texas plays at TCU on Tuesday. Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma (12-7, 2-5) vs. #5 Baylor (17-2, 5-2)

Baylor wins 65-51

Baylor bounced back to go 2-0 last week after having their bubble burst the week before when they went 0-2. The Bears shot 61% in the second half to maintain control and sweep the regular-season series with the Sooners. Baylor had 16 steals and scored 35 points off of OU turnovers.

“We like this week a lot better than last week,” said Baylor head coach Scott Drew. “That’s first and foremost.”

For the Bears, Adam Flagler had 16 points. LJ Cryer added 14, and Matthew Mayer had 12. For the Sooners, Umoja Gibson had 13, and Elijah Harkless added 12 points.

Team Stats Oklahoma Baylor Field Goals 20/44 (45.5%) 22/52 (42.3%) 3-Pointers 5/18 (27.8%) 6/20 (30%) Free Throws 6/10 (60.0%) 15/19 (78.9%) Assists 7 12 Rebounds 29 28 Offensive Rebounds 9 10 Steals 6 16 Blocks 1 1 Turnovers 25 17

Next up: Oklahoma travels to West Virginia on Wednesday. Baylor hosts Kansas State on Tuesday.

#15 Iowa State (14-5, 2-5) vs TCU (13-3, 3-2)

TCU wins 59-44

It was a big win for the Horned Frogs. It was a defensive game on both sides. Iowa State’s 44 points were the fewest they ever had scored in the Hilton Coliseum. TCU junior Damion Baugh had a career-high 23 points plus seven steals. KillerFrogs will have a detailed recap of the game that will be published tomorrow.

Team Stats Iowa State TCU Field Goals 17/55 (30.9%) 25/51 (49.0%) 3-Pointers 3/26 (11.5%) 4/15 (26.7%) Free Throws 7/10 (70.0%) 5/8 (62.5%) Assists 10 11 Rebounds 28 39 Offensive Rebounds 6 5 Steals 5 8 Blocks 6 0 Turnovers 11 15

Next up: TCU hosts Texas on Tuesday. Iowa State travels to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

