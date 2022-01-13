Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Baylor Still on Top; Here Comes Tech

With several conference games behind us now, we’ve seen upsets, nail-biters, and just an occasional blowout. The conference is tough. With five ranked teams, and two others receiving votes, our weekly rankings of the teams could start to see some fluctuation and may also find other teams remaining steady.

Here are how this week’s rankings look:

Power Rankings

10. Kansas State (8-6, 0-3), last week #9

Thanks to a win by OSU in Stillwater over a ranked Texas team, Kansas State drops to tenth in our rankings. The Wildcats haven’t won a conference game yet and have losses to Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia.

9. Oklahoma State (8-6, 1-2), last week - #10

They had an exciting win over Texas (64-51) but then traveled to Morgantown and lost by 10 points. Only time will tell with this team.

8. TCU (10-2, 0-1), last week #5

The Horned Frogs played a good game against top-ranked Baylor, and even had a six-point lead at the half. But turnovers got the best of them, and Baylor came out on top. The Frogs hadn’t played in 18 days due to COVID protocols. The team needs more conference games under their belt before their true positioning in the rankings will be determined.

7. West Virginia (13-2, 2-1), last week #8

The Mountaineers continue to get votes in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. But their conference play is hard to quantify yet. They have wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma State, and they got beat by double digits in Austin.

6. #21 Texas (12-3, 3-1), last week #4

It’s been an interesting week for the Longhorns. They have conference wins over Oklahoma, Kansas State, and West Virginia. However, they traveled to Stillwater and lost in double digits over the weekend.

5. Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2), last week #7

The middle of the Big 12 pack is going to get hard to rank until they all start winning or losing. For the Sooners, they don’t play close games. They lost to Baylor by 20 points and Texas by 14, yet they beat a ranked Iowa State team in Norman by 13 points.

4. #19 Texas Tech (12-3, 2-1), last week #6

Chris Beard, who? The Red Raiders are quickly making a statement in the Big 12. Their only loss in conference play was to a ranked Iowa State team, and they only had five scholarship players in that game. They followed that loss up with a win over Kansas, then ended Baylor’s 21-game win streak.

3. #15 Iowa State (13-3, 1-3), last week #3

Iowa State had a fantastic nonconference season. They lost their first game to Baylor when they were 12-0. But now conference play has been a different story. Their only conference win was a 4-point victory over a very depleted Texas Tech team. In addition to Baylor, they’ve lost to Kansas and Oklahoma.

2. #9 Kansas (13-2, 2-1), last week #2

Despite that loss to Tech, Kansas stays in our second position. They held on to beat ISU at home by one point. They will need better wins not to take a dive soon.

1. #1 Baylor (15-1, 3-1), last week #1

There is nothing greater in any college sports than seeing Baylor Tears, and we got that on Tuesday night when they had their first loss. They are still number one in our ranking and in the national polls. But the loss showed they aren’t invincible. Can they shake it off and maintain their dominance in the conference?

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most of the ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

