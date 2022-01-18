Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Too Chaotic to Call

Oklahoma State and Kansas State, the bottom two in last week’s rankings, both beat ranked teams. Baylor became the first team in men’s college basketball history to lose two home games while being ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Tech looked to have the momentum to climb in the rankings, then they fell. Basically, any night it’s anybody’s game in the Big 12. Our panel of fans was all over the board in how they ranked the teams this week.

Each week, our panel, which represents most of the Big 12 schools, ranks the teams 1-10. Their rankings are averaged out to determine the order the teams get listed here.

Here are how this week’s rankings look:

(These rankings were done before any of this week’s midweek games)

Power Rankings

10. Kansas State (9-7, 1-4), last week #10

Despite a great home win over a very hot Texas Tech team, Kansas State did start out 0-4 in conference play and remain at the bottom of the standings. No other team has four conference losses, so the Wildcats are still at the bottom until that changes.

9. Oklahoma State (9-7, 2-3), last week - #9

Oklahoma State had another big win. They went into Waco and gave Baylor their second consecutive loss at home. And they had the home win over Texas earlier this month. It still was not enough to move them up. The only improvement week-over-week was they have separated themselves from KSU by more than a point.

8. Oklahoma (12-5, 2-3), last week #5

The Sooners came very close to a win at TCU, losing by one in overtime. But they did go 0-2 last week, so they drop a few spots. It doesn’t get any easier for the Sooners, who host both Kansas and Baylor this week.

7. West Virginia (13-3, 2-2), last week #7

The Mountaineers continue to get votes in both weekly polls. They went 1-1 last week, beating Oklahoma State and then losing to Kansas. The 26-point loss, the biggest point differential in any Big 12 game this season, may tell more about who this team is, thus their steady placement at #7.

6. #23 Texas (13-4, 3-2), last week #6

Seriously folks, who have they beat? Their best wins are to Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Stanford. Why are they even ranked? With home games this week against KSU and OSU, they could move up.

5. TCU (12-2, 2-1), last week #8

The Horned Frogs sit in the second position when looking at Big 12 standings. Are they that good? Probably not. But they did go 2-0 last week. They beat OU on a night when their best scorer, and one of the best scorers in the conference – Mike Miles, was held to six points. They have two road games this week at OSU and ISU. Survive those, and their positioning might be for real.

4. #15 Iowa State (14-3, 2-3), last week #3

Iowa State had a terrific nonconference season. Their conference games have been a rollercoaster. Last week, they went 1-1 with a one-point loss at Kansas and a nine-point win over Texas. They travel to Lubbock before hosting TCU on Saturday.

3. #18 Texas Tech (13-4, 3-2), last week #4

Texas Tech was on a roll – barely losing to Iowa State, beating Kansas, then ending Baylor’s 21-game win streak. Then they went to K-State and only shot 39.6%. Their hot streak ended, but they are here to play. Watch for them to be a contender.

2. #5 Baylor (15-2, 3-2), last week #1

When you are the unanimous No. 1 in the country, and you lose two straight at home, you deserve to be knocked down a notch. Enough said.

1. #7 Kansas (14-2, 3-1), last week #2

Will the real top team in the conference please stand up? Kansas, it’s your turn. Thanks to the two losses by Baylor, you get it by default. Can you maintain the position? They have two road games at Oklahoma and KSU this week, so we will have to see.

