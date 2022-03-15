TCU Fans on March Madness Selection Sunday

I've been feeling this unexplainable void, this emptiness, that I just couldn't put my finger on, until TODAY. My phone vibrated and I looked down and saw that I had a text from my long-lost friend, the one and only, Clint Foster! It feels like an eternity since I had my last Monday Morning Laughs with Clint. And it was in this precise moment that I realized that the void, that emptiness had been filled by Clint's simple text....followed by a lot of laughter!

Basketball fans, TCU fans, our boys are going dancing, having received their first NCAA since 2018 as No. 9 seed in the South Region and because of this, we have a treat for you. He's done it once again, y'all. Back, better than ever, is the hysterically witty, Clint Foster. Turn the volume up, tell everyone around you to watch as Foster fills out his March Madness Bracket undoubtedly based on solid statistics like who has the coolest mascot, and players like Dunking Damion Baugh. It's what Cinderella stories are made of. How could the Frogs not win?

Let it be heard. All for Clint, doing some Baseball shows, say, "I". And there you have it, no more sabbaticals, Clint. Frog Nation needs you. I need you.

Created by Clint Foster Instagram - @theclintfoster Twitter - @Clint_Foster55



TCU is the 9-seed in the South Region. They will take on the 8-seed Seton Hall on Friday, March 18 at 8:57 p.m. CT. The game will be played at the Viejas Arena in San Diego. If (when) the Frogs when, they will potentially meet No. 2 ranked and 1-seed Arizona on Sunday.

