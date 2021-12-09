Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    TCU Women’s Basketball: Lauren Heard Receives National Honor
    Publish date:

    TCU Women’s Basketball: Lauren Heard Receives National Honor

    Heard is one of 30 national candidates for the 2021-21 Senior CLASS Award
    Author:

    © Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

    Heard is one of 30 national candidates for the 2021-21 Senior CLASS Award

    TCU senior Lauren Heard has been named one of 30 candidates nationally for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award.

    An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award assesses the total student-athlete pool and encourages students to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

    To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have to their credit outstanding achievements by excelling in their community and classroom, with high character and competitive athletic prowess.

    Heard, an All-Big 12 Preseason Team selection, has also been named to the Lieberman Award, Wooden Award, and Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch Lists. Hailing from Denton, she ranks among the Big 12’s top-10 and nation’s top-100 players with a 16.3 points per game scoring average.

    Read More

    The women’s candidates will be narrowed to a field of ten finalists later this season, each of which will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches, and fans, who will then select one male and one female candidate who best exemplifies excellence in community, classroom, character, and competition.

    The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four and NCAA Women’s Final Four this spring.

    It goes without saying that to have excelled so broadly as to qualify as one of only 30 candidates is itself a considerable honor. So we at TCU can thank Lauren Heard for making Horned Frog fans proud, both on and off the court.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Mar 11, 2021; MO, Kansas City, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Lauren Heard (20) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Brooklyn Mitchell (21) in the first half at Municipal Auditorium.
    Basketball

    TCU Women’s Basketball: Lauren Heard Receives National Honor

    2 minutes ago
    0C70B843-B25B-47F4-917E-976DA2A3B13E
    Football

    A Sonny New Day Means a New Defense

    20 hours ago
    Screenshot 2021-12-07 170910
    Mem'ries Sweet

    WATCH! Cincinnati Has a Big Announcement

    Dec 7, 2021
    @TCU Men's Basketball- Photo of Emmanuel Miller
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents - Dec. 8th & 11th

    Dec 7, 2021
    Kasey Staley broke the indoor school record in the pole vault with a mark of 4.10 meters, which placed her 4th overall. The previous school record was 3.96 meters.
    More Sports

    Weekend Wrap-up: Divers and Indoor Track Compete

    Dec 7, 2021
    Jan 2, 2015; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Ra'Shaad Samples (1) against the Washington Huskies in the 2015 Cactus Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium.
    Football

    Sonny Dykes is Bringing a Top-Notch Staff to TCU: First in a Series

    Dec 7, 2021
    @TCU Women's Basketball- Photo of Yummy Morris
    Basketball

    TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs Fall to Florida

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17303552
    Football

    College Football Playoff: Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl Preview, How to Watch

    Dec 6, 2021