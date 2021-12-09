TCU Women’s Basketball: Lauren Heard Receives National Honor

TCU senior Lauren Heard has been named one of 30 candidates nationally for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award assesses the total student-athlete pool and encourages students to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have to their credit outstanding achievements by excelling in their community and classroom, with high character and competitive athletic prowess.

Heard, an All-Big 12 Preseason Team selection, has also been named to the Lieberman Award, Wooden Award, and Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch Lists. Hailing from Denton, she ranks among the Big 12’s top-10 and nation’s top-100 players with a 16.3 points per game scoring average.

The women’s candidates will be narrowed to a field of ten finalists later this season, each of which will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches, and fans, who will then select one male and one female candidate who best exemplifies excellence in community, classroom, character, and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four and NCAA Women’s Final Four this spring.

It goes without saying that to have excelled so broadly as to qualify as one of only 30 candidates is itself a considerable honor. So we at TCU can thank Lauren Heard for making Horned Frog fans proud, both on and off the court.

