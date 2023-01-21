Skip to main content

Know Your Foe: Kansas Basketball Players to Watch

Key players from the Jayhawks to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday, January 21. Here are some key players on the Kansas team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#10 Jalen Wilson

Four-star Forward from Denton, Texas. Junior

The 6-8 225 lb. forward is one of the best players in the nation. He leads the Jayhawks in points and rebounds per game. Wilson's big frame allows him to do pretty much anything, whether driving to the rim or shooting the three-ball. He is a pretty good three-point shooter with a fluid shooting motion. He is also very good at bullying his way to the rim. Stopping Wilson might be one of TCU's biggest challenges yet. However, the Frogs have shown they can slow down great players, so they should be able to do it again.

Jalen Wilson's Season Statistics

Jalen Wilson2022-23 Season Stats Average

Points

20.8

Rebounds

8.9

Assists

2.6

Field Goal %

41.0%

#15 Kevin McCullar Jr.

Three-star Guard from San Antonio, Texas. Senior

The 6-6 210 lb. former Texas Tech star guard has been a great addition to this Jayhawk team this season. McCullar Jr. adds more size and strength to this team. He is not the best shooter but does the best on off-ball motion plays. He also provides decent defense for the team. However, TCU must be careful and ensure he doesn't get a hot hand.

Kevin McCullar Jr.'s Season Statistics

Kevin McCullar Jr.2022-23 Season Stats Average

Points

10.2

Rebounds

7.2

Assists

2.0

Field Goal %

42.5%

#24 K.J. Adams Jr.

Four-star Forward from Austin, Texas. Sophomore

The young 6-7 225 lb. forward has become a critical piece on this Kansas team. Adams Jr. is a powerful player who excels in the high post. He is a very athletic forward who can do a lot, especially in the interior. In addition, he provides good defense for the Jayhawks. TCU will have to watch for him in the interior, or he will make the rim shake.

K.J. Adams Jr.'s Season Statistics

K.J. Adams Jr.2022-23 Season Stats Average

Points

11.1

Rebounds

4.4

Assists

2.0

Field Goal %

66.9%

#3 Dajuan Harris Jr.

Four-star Guard from Columbia, Missouri. Junior

The 6-2 160 lb. guard has been a good fit for this Kansas team over the past few seasons. Harris Jr. is a decent shooter and an excellent passer who can make plays happen. He is also swift and shifty, making him dangerous in the paint. 

Dajuan Harris Jr.'s Season Statistics

Dajuan Harris Jr.2022-23 Season Stats Average

Points

7.8

Rebounds

2.4

Assists

6.5

Field Goal %

47.4%

#4 Gradey Dick

Five-star Guard from Wichita, Kansas. Freshman

This freshman will be the future of the Kansas team, and they should be excited about it. He has worked his way into the starting lineup in his first season as a Jayhawk. Dick is a pretty good shooter from almost anywhere. He can be very dangerous if left alone. TCU will have to keep up with him and ensure he does not have any easy shots.

Gradey Dick's Season Statistics

Gradey Dick2022-23 Season Stats Average

Points

14.7

Rebounds

5.3

Assists

1.8

Field Goal %

45.7%

