Skip to main content

Know Your Foe: Kansas State Basketball Players to Watch

Key players from the Wildcats to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, January 13. Here are some key players on the Kansas State team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#1 Markquis Nowell

Three-star Guard from Harlem, New York. Senior

Don't let his size fool you one bit. Nowell stands at 5-8 160 lbs. and is one of the best guards in the country. He is a very dynamic player and can do it all. Nowell leads the team in scoring and assists. He is a very experienced player with quick acceleration making him very tough to keep out of the paint. However, driving to the rim is one of many things he can do he is a decent three-point shooter and an outstanding player at drawing fouls. This is huge for K-State because he is also an excellent free-throw shooter. TCU will have to up the defense, so he can't establish a rhythm.

Markquis Nowell's Season Statistics

Markquis Nowell2022-23 Season Stats Average

Points

17.2

Rebounds

3.0

Assists

8.8

Field Goal  %

41.6%

#11 Keyontae Johnson

Four-Star Forward from Norfolk, Virginia. Senior

You may have heard of Keyontae Johnson before. After collapsing on the court while on his previous team, the Florida Gators, he has had a fantastic comeback. Johnson has been a huge addition to this Wildcats roster. He is built like a linebacker standing at 6-5 225 lbs. Johnson uses his size to his advantage to get rebounds and play defense. He doesn't always need the ball in his hands; however, he is a great scorer. TCU must keep him contained because he and Nowell can be a scary duo.

Keyontae Johnson's Season Statistics

Keyontae Johnson2022-23 Season Stats Average

Points

18.4

Rebounds

7.0

Assists

2.4

Field Goal %

57.4%

#35 Nae'quan Tomlin

Three- star Forward from Harlem, New York. Junior

Smith is a very athletic forward who can score and play solid defense. He is good at scoring in the interior and can make defenses pay, especially on smaller players. Tomlin is also a very powerful dunker who can absolutely make the rim shake. TCU will need to keep him from getting established in the paint.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nae'quan Smith's Season Statistics

Nae'quan Tomlin2022-23 Season Stats Average

Points

11.1

Rebounds

5.8

Assists

1.0

Field Goal %

45.0%

#5 Cam Carter

Four- star Guard from Donaldsonville, Louisiana. Sophomore 

Carter is an excellent young player who is getting better each game. He is very quick and can help set up plays. Carter is also a good shooter, especially with mid-range shots. He can be dangerous, so the Frogs will need to keep an eye on him.

Cam Carter's Season Statistics

Cam Carter2022-23 Season Stats Average

Points

6.8

Rebounds

3.2

Assists

1.6

Field Goal %

37.4%

#23 Abayomi Iyiola

Three- star Center from Ibadan, Nigeria. Senior

Standing at 6-10 220 lbs., Iyiola is a pretty good center making his presence felt. He doesn't score a lot, but plays decent defense and gets rebounds. Eddie Lampkin and Iyiola will be battling for the rebounds under the basket. 

Abayomi Iyiola's Season Statistics

Abayomi Iyiola2022-23 Season Stats Average

Points

5.0

Rebounds

3.8

Assists

0.5

Field Goal %

59.5%

Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

In This Article (2)

Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, US; TCU Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon is interviewed during the mens Big 12 Basketball Tipoff media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: How To Watch TCU vs Kansas State

By Tyler Brown
2023 NWSL Draft
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs in the Pros: Messiah Bright drafted by Orlando Pride

By Ian Napetian
Jan 4, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon calls a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

Men's Basketball: No. 17 TCU Returns Home to Face No. 11 Kansas State

By Tori Couch
USATSI_19562636
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Playoff Action

By Brett Gibbons
Iowa State Kansas
Basketball

Men's Basketball: Saturday’s (1/14) National Games to Watch

By Jake Peterson
USATSI_18324484
Baseball

TCU Baseball Signs Top-10 Transfer Class For 2023

By Brett Gibbons
womens basketball week 2
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Horned Frogs Drop Another at West Virginia

By Zion Trammell
USATSI_19772791
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Horned Frogs Blow Second-Half Lead to No. 10 Texas

By Zion Trammell