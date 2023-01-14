Know Your Foe: Kansas State Basketball Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, January 13. Here are some key players on the Kansas State team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#1 Markquis Nowell

Three-star Guard from Harlem, New York. Senior

Don't let his size fool you one bit. Nowell stands at 5-8 160 lbs. and is one of the best guards in the country. He is a very dynamic player and can do it all. Nowell leads the team in scoring and assists. He is a very experienced player with quick acceleration making him very tough to keep out of the paint. However, driving to the rim is one of many things he can do he is a decent three-point shooter and an outstanding player at drawing fouls. This is huge for K-State because he is also an excellent free-throw shooter. TCU will have to up the defense, so he can't establish a rhythm.

Markquis Nowell 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 17.2 Rebounds 3.0 Assists 8.8 Field Goal % 41.6%

#11 Keyontae Johnson

Four-Star Forward from Norfolk, Virginia. Senior

You may have heard of Keyontae Johnson before. After collapsing on the court while on his previous team, the Florida Gators, he has had a fantastic comeback. Johnson has been a huge addition to this Wildcats roster. He is built like a linebacker standing at 6-5 225 lbs. Johnson uses his size to his advantage to get rebounds and play defense. He doesn't always need the ball in his hands; however, he is a great scorer. TCU must keep him contained because he and Nowell can be a scary duo.

Keyontae Johnson 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 18.4 Rebounds 7.0 Assists 2.4 Field Goal % 57.4%

#35 Nae'quan Tomlin

Three- star Forward from Harlem, New York. Junior

Smith is a very athletic forward who can score and play solid defense. He is good at scoring in the interior and can make defenses pay, especially on smaller players. Tomlin is also a very powerful dunker who can absolutely make the rim shake. TCU will need to keep him from getting established in the paint.

Nae'quan Tomlin 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 11.1 Rebounds 5.8 Assists 1.0 Field Goal % 45.0%

#5 Cam Carter

Four- star Guard from Donaldsonville, Louisiana. Sophomore

Carter is an excellent young player who is getting better each game. He is very quick and can help set up plays. Carter is also a good shooter, especially with mid-range shots. He can be dangerous, so the Frogs will need to keep an eye on him.

Cam Carter 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 6.8 Rebounds 3.2 Assists 1.6 Field Goal % 37.4%

#23 Abayomi Iyiola

Three- star Center from Ibadan, Nigeria. Senior

Standing at 6-10 220 lbs., Iyiola is a pretty good center making his presence felt. He doesn't score a lot, but plays decent defense and gets rebounds. Eddie Lampkin and Iyiola will be battling for the rebounds under the basket.

Abayomi Iyiola 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 5.0 Rebounds 3.8 Assists 0.5 Field Goal % 59.5%

