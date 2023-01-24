Know Your Foe: Oklahoma Basketball Players to Watch

#1 Jalen Hill

Three-star Forward from Las Vegas, Nevada. Senior

The 6-6 231 lbs. forward is not the largest forward out there, but he uses his large frame to be effective. Hill is an excellent defender and can cover almost any part of the court. He does not score a lot, but he definitely helps the team on defense. TCU needs to be aware of him because he is very quick on his feet and good at stealing the ball.

Jalen Hill 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 9.8 Rebounds 5.8 Assists 0.8 Field Goal % 50.4%

#35 Tanner Groves

Forward from Spokane, Washington. Senior

Tanner Groves is a unique big man. He stands at 6-10 235 lbs. Groves is a good shooter, especially from range. This makes him very special because most people his size are not great at shooting from the perimeter. He is also good at scoring In the inside as well. Groves struggles with quick players, so TCU should be able to score in the paint due to the speed of the Horned Frog players.

Tanner Groves 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 10.5 Rebounds 7.4 Assists 1.8 Field Goal % 52.1%

#34 Jacob Groves

Forward from Spokane, Washington. Senior

Like his brother, he is a pretty good shooter, as well. He is a little smaller than his brother standing at 6-9 216 lbs. However, this gives him the ability to play multiple positions. Groves is a decent playmaker, but struggles with rebounding. He did get hot against TCU last season, so, the Frogs will have to watch and make sure he doesn't have the hot hand.

Jacob Groves 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 8.6 Rebounds 2.7 Assists 1.2 Field Goal % 45.7%

#12 Milos Uzan

Four-star Guard from Las Vegas, Nevada. Freshman

The 6-3 175 lb. young guard has earned a starting spot in the roster already. He seems to be getting better each and every game. Uzan is a good playmaker and a decent shooter. He can get a hot streak of shooting. However, I think the main thing the Frogs will have to look out for is his playmaking knowledge and ability.

Milos Uzan 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 6.4 Rebounds 2.8 Assists 3.3 Field Goal % 54.8%

#25 Grant Sherfield

Three-star Guard from Fort Worth, Texas. Senior

Despite not being the biggest guard out there, he still may be the best player on this Sooners roster. Sherfield is a Fort Worth native, so be looking for him to want to put on a show. He has been one of the primary keys in OU's offensive success. He is a senior, so, he has many years and knowledge behind his game. TCU needs to keep him on their radar.

Grant Sherfield 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 17.0 Rebounds 2.7 Assists 3.4 Field Goal % 43.5%

Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.