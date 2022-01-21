TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs Take Down Tech

The Lady Frogs hosted Texas Tech on Wednesday at Schollmaier Arena. The starters for the Frogs were Okako Adika, Michelle Berry, Aahliyah Jackson, Yummy Morris and Lauren Heard. The Frogs defense limited the Lady Raiders to just 24 points in the first half keeping the score close at halftime 24-22. On the offensive side the Frogs committed nine turnovers in the first half.

Aja Holmes nailed a three-pointer from the right corner with 0:00.4 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter to give the Horned Frogs a 51-50. The ball started rolled to Holmes after Lauren Heard had attempted drive the lane. Holmes grabbed the ball and fired the shot that led to the Frogs win. Tech called a time with .04 seconds left in the game after Holmes’ shot. They attempted a lob pass Taylah Tomas whose shot rolled out of the basket.

"Honestly, I was so nervous. I got the ball, and I was like a deer in the headlights and was like what do I do? I was like ‘oh my goodness’ and then I just shot it. Coach Pebley and my team were just beaming with confidence the play before. They were like ‘Shoot it. You got it. You are one of the best shooters in the country,’ so I just did it." - Aja Holmes on her game-winning shot

Okako Adika led the Horned Frogs in scoring for a third time this season with 16 points. Michelle Berry led the team with nine rebounds.

"Our kids and TCU really battled. I thought there were some really big shots and some really big moments and a really great defensive battle. I really feel bad for our kids that are sitting in the locker room right now. They are crushed. They are obliviously beating themselves up right now. We have to pick ourselves up and get ready to go because the BIG12 is no joke. I think they (TCU) defended well and they made us get out of our rhythm. We guarded ourselves a lot as far missing some point-blank shots here and there. But I thought TCU played well and never gave up and down the stretch they made some big shots." - Texas Tech Head Coach Krista Gerlich in her postgame press conference

The Frogs defense only allowed 50 points in the game which is the second lowest of the season so far this year. Coach Pebley implemented a press defense a few times through the game to pressure Tech into turning the ball over. The defense was instrumental in the win.

"Players make plays, and the initial set in alignment was executed pretty well. We wanted shooters in the corner for reasons, not just the offensive rebounds for loose ball situations, but also they were going to congest it. We said 'Two to tie and three to win. Be confident if you got it.' Awesome hit for Aja. I think that was her only three of the game. But we are always confident in her. They (Tech) ran a great play at the end. A Great play! We knew a lob was coming, it was probably coming for we identified three players and areas they were going to look for. Michelle was on it, It was just a little bit missed timed and the jump and she’s a great athlete too. Great win and tough team to beat. This is a team that has beaten some really great teams this year, and we really felt like 50 was that number we had to hold them to and we got it done." - TCU Head Coach Raegan Pebley in her post-game press conference on the shot by Aja Holmes

Next up for TCU is another tough showdown with No. 15 Texas coming to Fort Worth. Tipoff is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

