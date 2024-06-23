Likely NBA Draft Landing Spots for Emanuel Miller
TCU forward Emanuel Miller is looking to be selected in the NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 26.
After leading the Frogs in points (15.8) and rebounds (6.1) last season, the All-Big 12 senior is ranked 80th in ESPN's Draft Big Board.
Miller is an athletic wing player who is a great off-ball scorer and rebounder for his size. At 6 feet 7 inches, he is also a great outside shooter and playmaker. Some NBA comparisons would be Harrison Barnes or Dorian Finney-Smith.
In his pre-draft process, Miller has known workouts with the Raptors, Cavaliers, Pacers, and Mavericks.
Look for Miller to go anywhere from the second round to undrafted. Here are the top five most likely results for the TCU star.
1. Pick 58 - Dallas Mavericks
At the last pick in the entire draft, Dallas has targeted Miller throughout the whole process. They signed TCU's Mike Miles Jr. to a two-way contract last season and could be looking to do the same adding another Horned Frog familiar with the area. The Mavericks could be losing starting wing Derrick Jones Jr. in free agency, and Miller could be a good fit to help add depth to that position.
2. Pick 49/50 - Indiana Pacers
With Indiana holding back-to-back second round picks, it adds even more probability that Miller could land here. The Pacers seemed to love his workout and with Obi Toppin hitting free agency, Miller would help with depth for star forward Pascal Siakam.
3. UDFA - Toronto Raptors
Toronto was the first team to workout Miller. With this strong interest and the fact that Miller is from Ontario, this appears to be a good fit for both sides. The Raptors' only picks are at 19 and 31, but expect the TCU forward to have a strong sign near home if gone undrafted.
4. UDFA - Minnesota Timberwolves
Miller's younger brother, Leonard Miller, was drafted by Minnesota in the second round last season. With this connection, the Timberwolves could be interested in bringing Emanuel in and develop alongside his brother. Minnesota also could lose Kyle Anderson and TJ Warren to free agency, so adding an additional forward will be intriguing.
5. UDFA - Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland brought Miller in for a pre-draft workout but currently only hold the 20th overall pick in the draft. The Cavaliers lose a ton of forwards in free agency, so they will need a lot of depth there and could look for Miller to be one of those pieces.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.