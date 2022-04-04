How To Watch UNC vs. Kansas: March Madness Final Preview

We've finally arrived at the final of the 2022 March Madness tournament. Chances are, your bracket was upset as early as Day 1. After all of the pandemonium, we've boiled it down to two blue blood teams ready to square off for the championship.

NCAA March Madness Final: UNC vs. Kansas

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

When: Monday, April 4, 8:20 p.m. CT

TV: TBS

The top seed in the Midwest region, Kansas, squares off against the eighth seed in the East region, North Carolina for a classic basketball blue blood throw down. UNC last won a championship in 2017 when they beat Gonzaga in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas last won a title back in 2008, five years into the Bill Self era.

These two teams have faced off six times in the NCAA Tournament, last in the 2013 Round of 32. Kansas won that matchup handily. The two have played each other in three Final Fours and even a championship back in 1957.

The Jayhawks hold the all-time postseason series 4-2.

How They Got Here: UNC

After upending arch rival Duke and putting the final stamp on Coach Mike Krzyzewski's storied career, UNC becomes the third eight seed or higher to reach the final. Hubert Davis led the Tarheels to the tournament in his first season, leading UNC to a 20-9 record.

In the first round, the Heels handled their business, blowing out nine-seed Marquette, 95-63. In the second round, they won a thrilling overtime matchup against top seed Baylor, 93-86. In the Sweet 16, the Heels rolled over Cinderella Saint Mary's by 20 and heroically secured a championship by beating two-seed Duke in the Final Four, 81-77.

This is UNC's 12th appearance in the tournament final, where they currently hold a 6-5 record.

How They Got Here: Kansas

Nobody talked enough about the Kansas Jayhawks leading into the tournament. Generally viewed as one of the weaker one seeds in the Midwest (even designated the lowest one seed by the selection committee), Kansas hit their stride at the right moment and flexed their muscles against nearly every opponent.

However, no game was more impressive than their Final Four victory over Villanova, where the Jayhawks hit dagger after dagger, ultimately winning 81-65. Kansas did not trail in the game. Before then, Kansas upended Texas Southern, Creighton, and Providence in the first three rounds. They ended Cinderella team Miami's run to the Elite Eight by allowing the Hurricanes to score just 15 second half points versus Kansas' 47.

This is Kansas' 10th NCAA Tournament final appearance. The Jayhawks are looking for championship banner No. 4.

