How to Watch TCU against Baylor

With a seven-game win streak, TCU will face, at 4 o’clock this afternoon, our toughest competitor yet in No.1-ranked Baylor. To be positive, we will be hosting the Bears, and according to Nick Howard, the home court advantage has historically served us well; we have won 45 out of 87 home games against Baylor, and three out of our last four meetings in Schollmaier Arena. If TCU (currently ranked No. 46) can triumph, it would prove as remarkable an upset as our football team achieved against the Bears last season.

To be less positive, this will be TCU’s first game since the week prior to Christmas. The team was hit hard by COVID protocols, which necessitated the cancellation of one non-conference game and the postponement of two Big 12 games. As for the timing of the postponed games, they are yet to be determined.

So the question is: will TCU, proud and confident in its home court, manage to focus sufficiently and draw the passion necessary to beat our rival?

As for Baylor, their team has won twenty consecutive games, going back to last season, which marks only the fourth time in Big 12 history a school has performed so well. According to Barry Lewis, their No. 1 ranking is unanimous by both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll.

The game will commence on January 8, 2022, at 4:00 pm, at Schollmaier Arena. It will be showing on ESPN + (subscription required). Alternatively, Frogs fans can listen to the game on 570 KLIF Radio or listen or watch live from the Riff Ram App. They can also join the KillerFrog forum for live updates.

