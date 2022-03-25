Gradey Dick, Kansas Commit, wins Gatorade Boys Basketball National Player of the Year

Gradey Dick, a high school senior from Wichita, Kansas, has been named the Gatorade Boys Basketball National Player of the Year. He has committed to playing at Kansas.

He joins Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, who all won the honor as secondary school seniors. Past victors have joined for five NBA MVPs awards, 76 All-Star appearances, 14 NBA titles, 27 NBA first-round draft picks, and three Hall of Famers.

The 6-foot-7 wing from Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) outshined the greater part of 1,000,000 ball players across the country for the top honor. He's a prolific type wing who has insanely great athleticism, and he put up a average of 17.9 points per game on one of the most amazing secondary school ball groups in the country.

Dick's fantasy school has been Kansas since he was a child, and three of his kin went to Kansas. He went to games at Allen Fieldhouse as a child, and he can hardly wait to get nearby.

A lot of pro players are excited to see what comes next for Dick. Jayson Tatum is excited to see what he can do as he knows he is extremely athletic and can get it done on both ends.

Dick is in great company. By winning this award, his hard work does not go unnoticed by many now. The country knows what he is capable of, and now he has to continue to work his tail off and prove that he belongs. Dick is going to be headed to Kansas soon, and it will be some shoes for him to fill. He’s been watching the NCAA tournament closely and thinks No. 1-seeded Kansas has all the tools to go the distance. Regardless of the outcome, Gradey Dick is going to be ready for the challenge of being in Bill Self's system. Dick will be player that can develop fast and shock a lot of pro scouts. Ochai Agbaji was a player that developed into a 3-level scorer for Kansas. Dick has the same potential to make strides like that. He just has to trust the process. He will be a problem for Big 12 opponents and should have some upside.

You can watch Dick in the McDonald's All-American Game on March 29 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN) alongside a portion of the other top high school players: Dereck Lively, Keyonte George, Dariq Whitehead, Amari Bailey, and Nick Smith.

