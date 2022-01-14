TCU Men's Basketball: Last Minute Comeback Against Kansas State

TCU’s men's basketball team traveled to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. TCU overtook the Wildcats in the final 71 seconds to steal the win. After an Emanuel Miller basket, TCU's defensive press forced the Wildcat’s Nigel Pack to travel, which gave possession of the ball back to the Frogs.

Sophomore guard Damion Baugh made a 3-pointer with 11.3 seconds left in the game to put the Frogs up 58-57. Mike Miles made two more free throws with one second left in the game to give the Frogs 60-57 for the win and the final score.

Mike Miles led the team with 19 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Damion Baugh finished the game with 12 points. Both teams only shot 30 percent from behind the arch. TCU shot 12-of-23 from the free-throw line. What enabled another Horned Frog win was rebounding, which has been the team's strength most of the season. The team out rebounded the Wildcats by 42-29.

TCU outrebounded Kansas State, 42-29. TCU is 10-1 this season and 91-27 under Dixon when out rebounding its opponent. TCU led 26-25 at halftime. The Frogs improved to 10-1 this season and 88-18 under Dixon when leading at the half. It was the fifth time TCU held its opponent under 60 points this season. TCU is 5-0 this season when holding opponents under that total.

K-State entered the game having won three of the last four against TCU. However, the Horned Frogs now won the last three meetings in Manhattan against the Wildcats. TCU improved to 2-0 on the road for the second-straight season. It’s just the fourth time in the last 70 years that TCU has been 2-0 on the road and the 13th time in program history.

TCU will continue Conference play on Saturday when it hosts Oklahoma. Game time is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU. Go Frogs.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.