Skip to main content
Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona

Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona

After painting the Seton Halls purple, TCU hopes to upset No. 1-seed Arizona

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After painting the Seton Halls purple, TCU hopes to upset No. 1-seed Arizona

The Madness continues, the stately dance advances, and as with musical chairs, the participants are slowly dwindling.  After dominating Seton Hall Friday night (their first NCAA tournament win since 1987), with a final score of 69-42, No. 9-seed TCU will be meeting No. 1-seed Arizona in San Diego on Sunday at 8:40 pm., CT.  

While not entirely surprising, TCU's big win over Seton Hall at Viejas Arena was hardly to be expected, much less by its 27-point margin.  The Horned Frogs are now playing with the alacrity and momentum that had been inconsistent during the regular season.  Against Seton Hall, they were evenly matched, with comparable victories and losses.  Now, they are to face No. 1-seed Arizona, and are, as ever, the under-Frogs.  

Arizona has the most impeccable record of any team TCU has faced thus far, at 32-3.  Additionally, the Wildcats easily eclipsed Wright State in their first round of the NCAA Tournament, with a final score of 87-70.  But this basketball season has taught us all one thing:  the only sound prediction to make of any game is that things are bound to be unpredictable.

Tipoff is at 8:40 pm.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TV: It can be viewed on TBS.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: Assuming they come out on top, TCU will advance to the Sweet Sixteen in San Antonio on Thursday.  They will face the winner of No.4-seed Illinois and No.5-seed Houston. Time and network are to be determined. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Matt Carptner 2009
Frogs in the Pros

Former Horned Frog Matt Carpenter signs with the Texas Rangers.

By Adam Shirley33 seconds ago
Photo of tip-off to start the game between Seton Hall Men's Basketball team and TCU Men's Basketball team
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: On to the Next One

By Nicholas Howard20 hours ago
Photo of UNC players and head coach at the post-game press conference
Basketball

Men's Basketball: March Madness in Fort Worth. Round of 32

By Nicholas HowardMar 19, 2022
67C6E4A3-EA0E-460D-85BA-27282DD5D701
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Let’s Play Ball

By Barry LewisMar 18, 2022
FN8al_eVkAEtoua
Baseball

TCU Baseball Travels To Baylor For Weekend Series

By Brett GibbonsMar 18, 2022
TCU_800MEDLEY_RELAY_SILINS_J
More Sports

TCU Swimming & Diving: Three Qualify for NCAA Championships

By Barry LewisMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17813007
Basketball

March Madness Day 2 Games, Start Times, TV Schedule

By Brett GibbonsMar 18, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs fans storm the court after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Seton Hall

By Tyler BrownMar 18, 2022