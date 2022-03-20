Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona

The Madness continues, the stately dance advances, and as with musical chairs, the participants are slowly dwindling. After dominating Seton Hall Friday night (their first NCAA tournament win since 1987), with a final score of 69-42, No. 9-seed TCU will be meeting No. 1-seed Arizona in San Diego on Sunday at 8:40 pm., CT.

While not entirely surprising, TCU's big win over Seton Hall at Viejas Arena was hardly to be expected, much less by its 27-point margin. The Horned Frogs are now playing with the alacrity and momentum that had been inconsistent during the regular season. Against Seton Hall, they were evenly matched, with comparable victories and losses. Now, they are to face No. 1-seed Arizona, and are, as ever, the under-Frogs.

Arizona has the most impeccable record of any team TCU has faced thus far, at 32-3. Additionally, the Wildcats easily eclipsed Wright State in their first round of the NCAA Tournament, with a final score of 87-70. But this basketball season has taught us all one thing: the only sound prediction to make of any game is that things are bound to be unpredictable.

Tipoff is at 8:40 pm.

TV: It can be viewed on TBS.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: Assuming they come out on top, TCU will advance to the Sweet Sixteen in San Antonio on Thursday. They will face the winner of No.4-seed Illinois and No.5-seed Houston. Time and network are to be determined.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.