Men's Basketball: TCU Loses to Vanderbilt 74-83
TCU dropped their fourth game of the season to Vanderbilt 74-83 Sunday.
Unforced errors were the story for the Frogs despite an efficient game shooting from the field.
What Went Wrong
There is no doubt the three biggest factors in the loss for TCU was poor free throw shooting, a lot of turnovers., and getting out-rebounded.
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon even highlighted these exact three things postgame.
The Frogs shot just 14-26 from the free throw line while Vanderbilt shot 27-33.
Turnover wise, TCU had 18 turnovers to the Commodores' 12 giveaways, and a lot of the Frogs' turnovers were unforced.
TCU got out-rebounded 37-29 by Vanderbilt despite going back to the bigger starting lineup of David Punch and Ernest Udeh Jr. together.
These three areas have continued to harm the Frogs all season, so they need to get these areas cleaned up with conference season coming up.
Can't Stop Edwards
Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards was the star of the show Sunday.
The North Texas transfer dropped 30 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals against the Frogs with 13 of his points coming from the free throw line.
Edwards' 30 points was the most scored against TCU since Jesse Edwards of West Virginia had 36 points in Morgantown on March 6, 2024.
It is extremely difficult to win a college basketball game when a player goes for 30 or more points.
The Positives
Despite the loss, there were some things that went well for the Frogs Sunday.
TCU shot the ball efficiently shooting 49% from the field and 59% from three-point range.
The Frogs had four players in double figures, all with 11 points.
Those players were: Trazarien White, Brendan Wenzel, David Punch, and Ernest Udeh Jr.
Specifically the play of true freshman David Punch shined.
In his second consecutive start at the power forward position, Punch had a career high 11 points with seven rebounds, one assist, and two blocks.
Ernest Udeh Jr. and Jamie Dixon talked extremely highly of the true freshman big man postgame.
TCU has not seen a player have this type of production as a true freshman since Mike Miles Jr.
Combining Punch with the play of fellow true freshman Micah Robinson so far makes this incoming freshman class look promising.
In a season that has been disappointing so far, the development of these freshmen could be what Frog fans turn their attention to.
Postgame Pressers
Jamie Dixon
Noah Reynolds and Ernest Udeh Jr.
