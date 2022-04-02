Men's Basketball Final Four Key Players to Watch

As the tournament gets closer and closer to an end. We are starting to see what players are really capable of or as the former Seattle Seahawk Running Back, Marshawn Lync, would say... "I'm about that action boss." So we are going to see what player's are about that action boss.

This weekend is loaded with future NBA talent. As we have Kansas facing up against Villanova. Then we have, for the forth time this year, another Duke versus UNC, but we are not here for that. We are here to talk about the players who can make an impact.

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

He averaged 20.2 points per game (PPG), 5.2 rebounds per game (RPG), 42.2% from the 3-point line, and 48.7% field goal shooting. He was also the Big 12 Player of the Year.

The Kansas Jayhawks don't have that can't-miss NBA Draft prospect, however, Agbaji is an exceptionally captivating player. Seen as a potential lottery choice in this year's draft class, the 6-foot-5 combo guard is the biggest reason the Jayhawks won a share of the Big 12 regular season, won the Big 12 Tournament, and got rewarded with the 1-seed in the Midwest Region.

Other players to watch for this Kansas team is David McCormmick. He is a big man that gets it done on both ends for the Jayhawks. He has a nice touch around the rim that separates him from most big men. Christian Braun is an important piece for the Jayhawks as he gets done defensively, and is very decisive in transition and on the fast break. Also, Remy Martin. He is there spark plug off the bench. Whenever the Jayhawk stars are struggling, he is there to get the train rolling for the Jayhawks.

Paolo Banchero, Duke

He averaged 16.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3 APG, and a 23.7 Player Efficiency Rating (PER)

There are levels of inconsistency with Duke's 6-foot-10 forward. He arrived at the midpoint of 17.8 PPG in November, 15.8 PPG in December, 18.7 PPG in January, and 14 PPG in March. Obviously, there are amazing stretches of brightness. He scored 21 points against Gonzaga despite being restricted by cramps. It's a sure thing he'll be a Top 5 pick, yet Banchero needs a prevailing race to be a Top 3 pick.

Aj Griffin is a important piece to this Duke Squad. The 6-foot-6 freshman is averaging simply 10.4 points across 30 games. Be that as it may, he began gradually while recuperating from a knee injury. From Jan. 4-Feb. 27, Griffin arrived at the midpoint of 2.5 three-pointers made per game, hitting 50.6% of his shots from outside the border.

A five-star enlist simply a year ago, physicality is the most intriguing component of Griffin's game. He's not requested to be the essential scorer in a stacked Duke group, yet his capacity to sit behind the line and discharge the spot-up shot supplements the team. We wouldn't be amazed to see Griffin drop a 20-burger from the get-go in the NCAA competition.

Brady Manek, North Carolina

Manek averaged 15.1 PPG and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Through the first two rounds of March Madness, Manek has averaged 27 points. He put up 28 against Marquette, and then he dropped 26 points against Baylor. Manek was ejected in the game against Baylor with just over ten minutes left to play. If he hadn't been ejected, he could have put up more points against Baylor. Stay tuned with the graduate transfer from Oklahoma as he continues to light it up on the offensive end.

North Carolina has other big pieces to their team. RJ Davis is a guard that can light up in a hurry alongside with Caleb Love. That backcourt tandem has caused problems so far during this March Madness run. The guys that have been leading the Tar Heels defense is Leaky Black and Armando Bacot. There presence has helped with a lot of blowout wins.

Collin Gillespie for Villanova:

The Wildcats have an accomplished list of players, and one of the most striking is senior point guard Collin Gillespie, who has played in the Final Four before. He saw activity in the group's 95-79 semifinal round triumph against the Jayhawks in 2018.

Gillespie has been rewarded as the Big East Player of the Year for two years in a row. He has averaged a total of 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assist.

There's likewise shooting monitor Caleb Daniels, contributing a normal of 10.2 focuses per game. Little forward Jermaine Samuels, similar to Gillespie, was on the Wildcats' last public title arrangement.