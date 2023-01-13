Men's Basketball: Saturday’s (1/14) National Games to Watch

No. 16 Miami vs. North Carolina State

The Miami Hurricanes currently sit in second place in the ACC conference standings behind undefeated Clemson. They will go on the road Saturday to take on North Carolina State who handled Duke at home January 4.

Miami has 14 wins on the season thus far and only one loss in conference play. They are coming off a bounce-back win against Boston College at home Wednesday. Junior guard Isaiah Wong leads the team in points per game with 16.4, assists per game with 4.2 and steals per game with 1.8.

North Carolina State is looking to avenge its loss to Miami on December 10. After an impressive freshman campaign, sophomore guard Trequavion Smith is duplicating his production this year putting up 18.6 points per game and 4.8 assists per game so far.

Tipoff is at 11:00 a.m. CT and you can watch on ACC Network.

No. 19 Providence vs. Creighton

Providence Friars head coach Ed Cooley during an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Providence, R.I. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Friars hit the road to Omaha Saturday to take on a Creighton squad coming off back-to-back ranked losses.

Ed Cooley has led his Providence team to an undefeated conference record so far this year. They have ranked wins against No. 24 Marquette and No. 4 Connecticut. Providence has a 14-3 overall record on the season, with one of their losses coming at Schollmeier Arena against TCU.

Creighton is coming off road losses to No. 4 Connecticut and No. 12 Xavier. They narrowly dropped their game Wednesday to Xavier 90-87, but Senior guard Baylor Scheierman scored a season high 25 points.

Tipoff is at 1:00 p.m. CT and you can watch on Fox Sports One.

No. 14 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Kansas

Two of the three undefeated teams in Big 12 conference play face off in Lawrence Saturday afternoon.

The defending national champion Jayhawks were nearly upset at home Tuesday by Oklahoma but were able to win 79-75. Head coach Bill Self is looking to lead Kansas to an 11th 30-win season in his 20-year tenure.

The Cyclones have been more than impressive to start conference play. They defeated No. 12 Baylor by 17 at home, went on the road to upset No. 17 TCU and on Tuesday they handled Texas Tech 84-50.

Tipoff is at 3:00 p.m. CT and you can watch on ESPN+.

No. 24 Duke vs. Clemson

Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes, left, shoots against Duke forward Theo John during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Clemson, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The Blue Devils will head to Clemson Saturday to take on a Tigers team that is undefeated in ACC conference play.

This is the first season since 1980 that Mike Krzyzewski is not head coach for Duke. First-year head coach Jon Sheyer has led his squad to a 13-4 overall record so far, with two conference losses coming at the hands of Wake Forest and North Carolina State.

Clemson sits atop the ACC conference standings. However, they have yet to win a contest against a ranked opponent. Saturday will be their second opportunity to win a game against a ranked team, they dropped their lone ranked matchup against No. 25 Iowa on November 25 in the Emerald Coast Classic semifinals.

Tipoff is at 4:00 p.m. CT and you can watch on ACC Network.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.