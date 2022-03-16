Skip to main content
Men's Basketball:  Milestones in the Zone

TCU guard Mike Miles has been named to NABC All-District Team

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Honors continue to accrue for Mike Miles, not so much in showers as in floods.  I have already penned multiple post-season accolades to his credit, and the current piece constitutes yet one more.  Miles was named NABC Second Team All-District 8 on Tuesday, as voted upon by members of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.  

Miles averages 15 points per game, ranking him fifth in the Big 12 conference.  His 3.9 assists per game place him at sixth.  Most impressively, he was the only player in the Big 12 to rank in the top six in both points and assists.  And most optimistically, he is only a sophomore, with, no doubt, even more milestones on the way.  This season, he scored 20 points or more on six separate occasions, twice against two of the best teams in the conference--Baylor and Texas Tech, posting 26 against both.  

Joining him on the second team are Timmy Allen (Texas), Christian Braun (Kansas), Adam Flagler (Baylor), and Taz Sherman (West Virginia).  

His NABC Second Team All-District 8 accolade adds to his joining the Big 12 All-Tournament Team as well as the All-Big 12 Second Team twice, as voted on by coaches of the Big 12 and the Associated Press.  

Next up:  Miles will be back in action with his Frogs this Friday for the First Round of the NCAA Tournament--TCU's first appearance since 2018.   The Frogs will be taking on No. 8 Seton Hall.  Tipoff is at 8 pm.

