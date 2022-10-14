TCU Men's Basketball: Miles Named Big 12 Preseason Player Of The Year

Basketball season is less than a month away. Next week, the Big 12 will host the annual Media Days for both men's and women's basketball in Kansas City. With Media Days approaching, the league released their preseason honors on Wednesday.

TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. was named the Big 12 Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Miles is TCU’s first selection for Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year. He was also a unanimous selection on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, joining Baylor’s Adam Flagler and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson. Avery Anderson of Oklahoma State and Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr of Texas were also on the first team. A tie in the voting created an extra position.

Miles, an All-Big 12 Second Team selection last season, is the Big 12’s top returning scorer after averaging 15.2 points per game last season. He also averaged 3.8 assists per game to become the Big 12’s only player to finish in the top six in points (fifth) and assists (sixth). The junior guard led TCU in scoring in 18 of the 31 games he played, scored in double figures in 16 games and recorded 20 or more points eight times.

Miles was named to the 2022 All-Big 12 Tournament Team, the first Horned Frog in 25 seasons to be named to a conference all-tournament team. The Highland Hills, Texas native was named to the NABC All-District 8 Second Team and to the USBWA All-Region VII Team.

TCU forward Emanual Miller earned his first preseason honor as he was selected Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. The senior ranked averaged 10.3 points and ranked 10th in the Big 12 with 6.2 rebounds per game, including 2.4 offensive boards per game. The Scarborough, Ontario native led TCU in rebounding 14 times and recorded four double-doubles on the season.

Last season, TCU finished with a record of 21-13 overall and 8-10 with a fifth-place finish in the Big 12. Its schedule ranked as the sixth toughest in the country. The Horned Frogs return all five starters and their top six scorers from last season’s team which made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 35 seasons.

Next up: TCU’s men’s team will open the season with an exhibition game against Paul Quinn on Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. Admission is free to enter. The Horned Frogs begin the regular season at home on Nov. 7 against Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

