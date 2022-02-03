WATCH! TCU Basketball: Jamie Dixon Press Conference

TCU Basketball has been getting back in their groove over the last two games. They took a humiliating loss to Texas at home. But, they quickly bounced back from that loss and are on a two-game win streak after beating No. 19 LSU. Then, for the first time in TCU history, TCU won at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma taking down the Oklahoma Sooners. As they get ready for their home game against Kansas State, Coach Jamie Dixon talked about how important it is for his team's mentality to change. Coach talked about how they lost their way a little bit, but they just had to focus on what they do best.

What TCU does best is simply what their identity has been so far this year. Their identity is dominating that backboard and making life hard for other team's offenses. When TCU is on their P's and Q's by playing the basketball they play, they have proven they are hard team to beat. Despite having so many good strengths, TCU still lacks some things offensively. Coach Dixon knows.

"Each day, we have to get better," he said. "We have to continue to get better. We cannot have any setbacks. We have to stay locked in."

Offensively for the Horned Frogs, I would like to see another shot creator open up for this TCU men's basketball squad. Your two guards, Mike Miles and Damion Baugh, continually do it all by getting their shot and getting others their shots. Let's see how they can grow on the offensive end by having their forwards create more shots for themselves. More shot creation from Micah Peavy, Emmanuel Miller, and Chuck O'Bannon is what is needed. That would open up a lot of thing for TCU offensively. Today's basketball is such a heavy scoring forward league like players of Emoni Bates, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Timmy Allen, and many more. Just some small tweaks offensively to push forward is what is needed.

Coach Dixon knows how much is team has been winning, but he does not want them to focus by worrying about the rankings. Coach Dixon stated, "The margin of victory should have that much control, but that's the league we play in today." He also said, "The number of wins we need to get into the tournament is simply get nine (conference) wins." Coach Dixon just wants his guys to get out there and play Horned Frogs Basketball, and not worry about the numbers.