Skip to main content
TCU Men's Basketball: Players' Press Conference

TCU Men's Basketball: Players' Press Conference

Mike Miles and Emmanuel Miller address the media as they get ready for a showdown with the Bears.

@Nick Howard- Photo of Emmanuel Miller

Mike Miles and Emmanuel Miller address the media as they get ready for a showdown with the Bears.

At the players' press conference for TCU Men’s Basketball, we had two of the five starters address the media, and that was Mike Miles and Emmanuel Miller. And their expectations are basically what Coach Dixon has been preaching to them.

“Obviously we had a lot of days, but we know how to bounce back," said Miles. "It’s going to be an adjustment for us but we will be ready for our first conference game.” 

For Emmanuel, he stated on the COVID outbreak, “Of course this sucks, but we always find ways to overcome adversity.”

The two players had some outstanding comments about the league play of the Big 12 as a whole. How it’s going to be tough to play in this league, but they are ready for the competition and are ready to go take what is there. Emmanuel Miller spoke about what separates them from other teams and he stated, “Usually when a team has a lot of transfers like this. It takes a year for everyone to gel. But, not with us. We all get along with each other, and we all care for each other. We all come together which helps dial in and focus on the bigger picture.”

Read More

The Horned Frogs know where they stopped, but they are ready for whatever challenge you throw at them because they have been ready for what they are called to do.

TCU is 10-1 and has won its last seven games. The Horned Frogs will host No. 1 Baylor on Saturday at 4 p.m. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

@Nick Howard- Photo of Mike Miles
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Players' Press Conference

23 seconds ago
Iowa State Cyclones' guard Izaiah Brockington (1) looks for a shot around Texas Tech Red Raiders' guard Davion Warren (2), forward Bryson Williams (11), and guard Adonis Arms (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Hilton Coliseum Wednesday, Jan 6. 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Top Teams Roll

10 hours ago
USATSI_17145089
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs in the NBA: How TCU Alumni Are Faring This Season

17 hours ago
2
Football

The Rules Reconsidered: Top of the Pile, Bottom of the Bowl

Jan 5, 2022
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) readies for the snap against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Watch Big 12 Football NOW! Kansas State vs. #8 LSU

Jan 4, 2022
@TCU Basketball- Photo of Basketball
Basketball

BREAKING! TCU Women's Basketball has more schedule changes.

Jan 4, 2022
@TCU women's basketball- Photo of Aahliyah Jackson
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Recap vs. SMU

Jan 4, 2022
USATSI_17292223
Football

College Football National Championship: #1 Alabama vs. #3 Georgia Preview, Prediction

Jan 4, 2022