TCU Men's Basketball: Georgetown Preview

The Horned Frogs head east to face up against Patrick Ewing's Georgetown Hoyas. It’s the first meeting between TCU and Georgetown. TCU is 11-17 against current Big EAST Conference members. Jamie Dixon is 8-6 against Georgetown, all while Dixon was the head coach at Pittsburgh. The last meeting was a 73-45 win by the Panthers in Washington D.C. on January 8, 2013. Dixon’s .658 Big EAST win percentage ranks as the best all-time mark in league play. Jay Wright is second at .654. It’s the final game of the third edition of the Big EAST/Big 12 Battle. The Big EAST leads 5-4. TCU is 0-2 all-time in The Battle. Saturday’s game is a matchup of two of 44 coaches nationally, who are leading their alma maters in Jamie Dixon and Patrick Ewing. It will be the first time TCU will play a men’s basketball game in Washington D.C. The game is on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. The game will air on FS1.

Last game, TCU proved that they have other scorers capable of stepping up, and that’s what Coach Dixon wants. He wants a balanced scoring attack from everywhere. TCU won its fifth-straight game in a 68-64 victory over Texas A&M in The Battleground 2k21 at the Toyota Center in Houston last Saturday. The Frogs went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line in the final 1:25 of the game to seal the fourth-straight win over the Aggies. Chuck O’Bannon tied a career-high with 18 points to lead the Frogs.

Georgetown is on a three-game win streak right now. Overall, they are 6-4 playing against some tough opponents right now. The latest was an 85-73 win against Howard on Wednesday. Freshman Tyler Beard led the Hoyas with a season-high 23 points. Georgetown defeated Syracuse 79-75 last Saturday. Four Hoyas are averaging 10 or more points, led by Kaiden Rice’s 14.6 points per game and Aminu Mohammed’s 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

If TCU comes away with a win here, they should definitely be climbing in the rankings. In their next home game TCU will host Grambling State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.