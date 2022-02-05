TCU Men's Basketball: Preview of blackout night vs. Kansas State

It has been a lot of upside for TCU basketball as they have been winning a lot of key games but still remain under the radar to most of the country as they try to crack the Top 25. Hopefully, things change with a big win at against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Winners of five of its last seven games, TCU (15-4, 4-3) hosts Kansas State (11-10, 3-6) on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. With a win, TCU would have 16 wins through 20 games for the first time since the 1997-98 season and the eighth time in TCU history. With a win, TCU would have its best conference start through eight games since the 2000-01 season (5-3). Two of TCU’s top four shooting efforts this season have come in its last two games including a season-high 52.8 percent at Oklahoma. TCU has the sixth-toughest remaining schedule nationally.

Kansas State leads the all-time series 19-10 and 7-3 in Fort Worth. TCU won the previous meeting, 60-57 on Jan. 12 in Manhattan. KSU won the last meeting in Fort Worth, 62-54 on Feb. 20, 2021. The Horned Frogs will attempt to sweep the season series with the Wildcats for the second time in three seasons.

Kansas State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 71-68 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Nigel Pack, who made the game-winning 3-pointer against the Cowboys, leads the team in scoring and ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 16.8 points per game.

Last game, Damion Baugh’s 20 points and Eddie Lampkin’s double-double led TCU to a 72-63 win at Oklahoma on Monday at Lloyd Noble Center. The Horned Frogs doubled up the Sooners in rebounding, 42-20.

Here are some other Horned Frogs that have been getting buckets to lead TCU to victories.

Chuck O’Bannon Jr. is third on the team in scoring with 9.8 points per game and is shooting a team-best 38.6 percent from three. He tied a career-high with 19 points against No. 19 LSU.

Emanuel Miller leads eight TCU newcomers with 9.8 points and a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 2.6 offensive rebounds per ranks third in the Big 12. Micah Peavy’s defensive points per possession is .5, which ranks in the top percentile nationally.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. is coming off a career-best 14 points and added 10 rebounds, his third double-doubles this season. His 5.6 rebounds per game rank 14th in the Big 12 and his 3.0 offensive rebounds per game ranks second.

TCU hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

Remember to wear black, as the Horned Frogs fight for another victory against Kansas State.

