TCU Men's Basketball: Preview vs. Oklahoma State

TCU will look for its fifth-straight win in Fort Worth over Oklahoma State when the Horned Frogs host the Cowboys on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

With a win, TCU would have its best conference start through nine games since the 2003-04 season when it was 5-4 in C-USA. TCU has the fourth-toughest remaining schedule nationally. On that tough schedule remaining, of course, the Horned Frogs have to play Texas and Baylor one more time. Then they have to play Texas Tech twice, they have to play West Virginia twice still, and they still have to play Kansas twice. So, for the Horned Frogs, they are definitely facing some titans to close at the end of Big 12 conference play.

Last time TCU played Oklahoma State, the Horned Frogs were leading by six with 1:33 to play. TCU was outscored 7-0 the rest of the way and dropped its first road game of the season, 57-56 at Oklahoma State on Wednesday, January 19 in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 14-3 this season and 95-29 under Jamie Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just three times. TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 93.0 ranks 26th nationally and is TCU’s best number since KenPom began tracking stats in 1996-97.

TCU dropped a 75-63 game to Kansas State Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 7,581 at Schollmaier Arena. Damion Baugh scored 17 points and Francisco Farabello scored a career-high 14. The Horned Frogs were without Mike Miles. He sat out with a day-to-day wrist injury. Things should be different with Horned Frogs if their main guy is back.

Baugh has averaged 15.8 points over his last five games and 17.5 over the last two games. He was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Oklahoma State is coming off a 64-55 win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Avery Anderson III leads the team in scoring with 10.9 points per game. Bryce Thompson is averaging 10.3, and Bryce Williams is at 10.1.

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 27-12. OSU is 9-6 in games played in Fort Worth, but TCU has won the last four. TCU has won seven of the last 10 against OSU.

Next Up: TCU plays at No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday at 3 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

