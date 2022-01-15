TCU Men's Basketball: Preview vs Oklahoma

TCU (11-2, 1-1) returns home to face Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2. This match-up is going to be a good one as both of these teams are evenly matched with the competition they have played, and the record are almost similar across the board.

Mike Miles’ 22.5 points per game in Big 12 action leads the conference. Chuck O’Bannon has made a 3-pointer in four-straight games. He’s averaging 9.7 points and is shooting a team-best 39.6 percent from three. Emanuel Miller leads eight TCU newcomers with 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 3.1 offensive rebounds per game ranks second in the Big 12.

Dameon Baugh is coming off his third-straight double-digit game and has averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last four games. Baugh ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 4.0 assists per game. His 11 assists versus Grambling were the most by a TCU player in three seasons.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. has two double-doubles this season. He has averaged 7.6 rebounds in his last five games. Lampkin’s 3.23 offensive rebounds per game leads the Big 12 and ranks 24th nationally.

TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top four nationally in offensive rebounds per game (first, 15.3), offensive rebound percentage (third, 40.7%), rebounding margin (fourth, 12.0) and rebounds per game (fourth, 41.7).

When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 10-1 this season and 91-27 under Jamie Dixon. Under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 71-25 overall and 25-22 in Big 12 games.

Last game, Junior guard Damion Baugh made a game-winning 3-pointer to give TCU a 60-57 win at Kansas State Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Horned Frogs trailed the Wildcats 57-52 with 1:48 to play and then ended the game on an 8-0 run.

Oklahoma is coming off a 66-52 loss at Texas on Tuesday. Last Saturday, OU defeated No. 11 Iowa State, 79-66, its third win over a Top 25 team this season. Tanner Groves leads the Sooners in scoring at 13.5 point per game and leads the Big 12 in shooting at 59.4 percent from the field. The fourth-ranked shooting team nationally, OU is receiving the most votes this week of any team not ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 27-4 and has won the past eight meetings. The Horned Frogs last defeated the Sooners 82-63 on March 8, 2017 in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship in Kansas City. TCU’s last win over OU in Fort Worth was on Jan. 3, 2017, 60-57. Four of the last five meetings in Fort Worth have been decided by four or less points.

UP NEXT...

TCU begins a two-game road swing that starts on Wednesday at Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

