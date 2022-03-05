TCU Men's Basketball Set to Wrap Up the Regular Season at West Virginia

TCU (19-10, 8-9) will play its seventh game in 14 days when it faces West Virginia (14-16, 3-14) in Morgantown, West Virginia, at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. A win would guarantee the Frogs a fifth-place finish in the Big 12, tying their best ever in the conference (2018). A win would give TCU its fourth 20-win season under Jamie Dixon and just its 15th in program history.

TCU has 16 or more wins for the fifth time under Jamie Dixon. TCU had 16 wins just three times in the 14 seasons prior to his arrival. TCU’s eight Big 12 wins are its second-most in program history. TCU was 9-9 in the 2017-18 season. TCU is 6-7 in Quadrant 1 games this season. The six wins are tied for the 11th most nationally. It is the most by TCU since the NET was first used in 2018-19.

TCU is 4-4 against AP Top 25 teams this season, 3-1 at home. TCU has four Top 25 wins in a season for the first time ever.

Last Game

Emanuel Miller tied a season-high with 18 points as TCU fell at No. 6 Kansas, 72-68, on Thursday. Miller made a season-best nine field goals (14 attempts. TCU shot a season-best 90.9 percent (10-of-11) from the free throw line.

WVU has lost seven straight and is coming off a 72-59 loss at Oklahoma on Tuesday. Taz Sherman ranks second in the conference in scoring at 18.1 points per game.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 16-4, 9-0 in Morgantown. TCU is looking for its first season sweep of WVU after beating the Mountaineers, 77-67, on Feb. 21 in Fort Worth.

After that, TCU will begin play in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Championship on Thursday in Kansas City.

