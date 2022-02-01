TCU Men's Basketball: Horned Frogs earn first win ever at Lloyd Noble Center

Damion Baugh’s 20 points and Eddie Lampkin’s double-double led TCU to a 72-63 win at Oklahoma on Monday at Lloyd Noble Center. The Horned Frogs have now swept the Sooners 2-0 this season. This Horned Frogs basketball team is on a roll as they continue to get noticed more. The Horned Frogs are currently on a two-game winning streak since their humiliating loss at home versus Texas.

TCU improved to 6-27 all-time against Oklahoma. TCU improved to 1-14 against OU in Norman. TCU swept the season series against Oklahoma for the first time.

TCU improved to 4-1 on the road this season, already more road wins than last season (3).

The Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3) dominated the glass, doubling up the Sooners (13-9, 3-6) in rebounding, 42-20. Lampkin led the effort with 10 to go with a career-high 14 points for his third double-double of the season. The center from Houston was 7-of-7 from the field.

Baugh matched a career-high with eight rebounds to go with his second 20-point outing of the season. He was 8-of-13 from the field to help TCU secure its first-ever win in Norman.

The first half had two runs of seven or more by each team, but aside from an early 5-4 deficit, TCU led the entire half and was up by as many as 11 before going into the half with a 36-35 lead.

The Horned Frogs used a 17-4 run in the second half to secure their largest lead, 60-46, with 7:52 to play in the game following a layup by Emanuel Miller. TCU shot 56.5 percent from the field in the second half and, at one point saw eight-straight shot attempts fall in.

OU slowly chipped away at the deficit and cut it to just five points with 38 seconds left. Baugh and Micah Peavy each made their two free throw attempts to seal the win down the stretch.

TCU shot a season-best 52.8% from the field and made 11-of-14 from the free throw line for 78.6%.

For individual highlights, Eddie Lampkin could do no wrong as he was unprecedented 7-7 from the field. He had a career-high 14 points and 10 rebounds for his third career double-double. Mike Miles scored 11 points. It was his 14th game with double-digit points. Miles led the Frogs with five assists. It was the 11th time he led TCU in assists. Chuck O’Bannon was 1-of-5 from 3-point range for five points. He has made a three-pointer in 15-of-19 games this season.

Winners of five of their last seven, the Horned Frogs return home to face Kansas State on Saturday at 7 p.m. on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

