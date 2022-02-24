Skip to main content
TCU Men's Basketball Falls to #20 Texas

The Horned Frogs fumble the lead as Texas had an explosive second half!

© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs fell at No. 20 Texas, 75-66, Wednesday night at Frank Erwin Center. So much for Horns Down because the Longhorns were down to TCU for a majority of the game, but UT found a way to prevail and sweep the Frogs for the year. 

TCU was shooting the lights out from the 3-point line, but in the second half it slowed down quite a bit. Then it was no looking back for Texas as their veteran guard, Andrew Jones, exploded in the second half with 15 points. He ended the game with 21 points and the game's leading scorer. Jones' play was what TCU has been struggling to stop. Going against experienced players like Jones who was able to exploit TCU's weakness. That's been a concern for Coach Jamie Dixon all year as they go against a lot of teams that have older players. TCU is fairly young, and there are some things they still need to work on.

Mike Miles led TCU with 17 points. Miles was joined in double-figures by Micah Peavy, who finished with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Francisco Farabello made his first three 3-point attempts and finished 3-for-4 with nine points. Eddie Lampkin started after missing the last game due to an injury. Battling foul trouble throughout the game, he finished with five points and a team-high six rebounds in 18 minutes of play. Emanuel Miller also battled foul trouble to play just 18 minutes and scored four points and grabbed four rebounds.

It was the second-best shooting performance of the season for TCU (17-9, 6-8) which outshot UT, 53.1 percent to 44.6 percent. This included a season-best 50 percent (6-of-12) from 3-point range. The big difference in the game came at the free throw line where Texas (20-8, 9-6) was 24-of-29 and TCU was 8-of-11.

An alley-oop from Miles to Peavy capped an early 10-0 run to put TCU up 19-14. The Frogs maintained the lead throughout the half and led 35-30 at the break after shooting 65.2 percent from the field.

Read More

TCU led by as many as 10 points, 48-38, with 13:20 remaining following a Miles layup. The Longhorns answered with a 17-2 run to take a five-point lead with 7:25 to play.

A pair of free throws by Chuck O’Bannon cut what was an eight-point Texas lead to three, with 62-59 to play. TCU never got any closer as it was outrebounded (30-28) for just the fourth time this season.

Texas shot 44.6 percent from the field. It was the first time this season that TCU lost a game when outshooting its opponent. When that happens, TCU is 14-1 this season and 97-21 under Dixon.

The Horned Frogs will return to action on Saturday at 5 p.m. when they host No. 9 Texas Tech on ESPN2.

Feb 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) shoots over Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones (1) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
