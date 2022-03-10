Skip to main content
TCU Takes Down Texas in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal

Horned Frogs complete the comeback to advance to the semi-finals round of the Big 12 Championship

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs beat the Texas Longhorns 65-60. The Horned Frogs where down by as many as 20 points nearing to the end of the first half. Texas came out hitting everything in the first half. The Longhorns started 1-5 from 3 Point Land, but as they started to warm up in the first half. The Longhorns knocked down six straight threes from downtown. But, when the second half came around. Texas went cold and lost all of their rhythm.

Damion Baugh led the way with 17 points, four assists, and two rebounds. Mike Miles struggled in the first half as he shot 1-8 to start the game. But, beginning the second half, Miles got to cooking. He had 11 points to start the second half. His production in the second half is what TCU into rhythm, and how they chopped into that huge Texas lead. But, then Miles went down after getting his ankle rolled up by a Texas player who was on the ground. 

When Miles went down. TCU was down by 4 points, 48-52. You thought the momentum was going to shift back to Texas. But, TCU was able to stay composed and stay locked in to keep pushing. TCU kept making life hard for Texas. Texas only knocked down one 3-pointer in the second half, after hitting seven 3-pointers in the first half. TCU caught a rhythm on offense and defense and did not look back.

Eddie Lampkin's production to close the game was huge. The big man from Houston, Texas finished with ten points (5/6 FG), nine rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. His energy was contagious, as always, but the way he used his size on the glass and in the offensive gave Texas some huge problems. Texas head coach Chris Beard stated on Lampkin's performance post game: "He won his individual battle. He was active, big, seemed to me he did not want to lose today. "

After this win the Horned Frogs are rolling with some momentum. If they keep winning then they have more of a solid chance of getting into the big dance this year. The next game announcement is coming up shortly. Stay tuned with KillerFrogs to see who TCU men's basketball plays next. It is between the winner of Kansas and West Virginia game. The semifinal game will be played on Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. CT.

