Men’s Basketball: 2024 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle Schedule Announced
Last week, the Big 12 and BIG EAST Conferences announced the 2024 schedule for the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle, the men's basketball non-conference scheduling alliance which is in its sixth year. Games this season will be played from December 3-8.
With each conference adding member schools since the start of the original agreement, the Battle now features 11 matchups for the second straight year. The BIG EAST will host six games this year, while the Big 12 will host five.
The matchups will feature seven teams ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll of the 2023-24 season, including two-time defending national champions UConn. Five participating teams made it to the Sweet 16 in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
The Battle matchups are jointly determined by the two conferences, with the home team choosing the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the contests will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the BIG EAST. Game times and television networks will be announced later this year.
The TCU Horned Frogs will host the Xavier Musketeers on Friday, December 6. The Horned Frogs are 1-2 all-time against the Musketeers. The last meeting in the series was also a part of the Big 12-Big EAST Battle on Dec. 22, 2019, and was a 67-59 win by Xavier.
TCU is 3-2 all-time in the Battle and have won their last two games in the series, including an 84-83 win at Georgetown last season.
2024 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle Schedule
Tuesday, December 3
- Cincinnati at Villanova
- BYU at Providence
Wednesday, December 4
- Baylor at UConn
- Kansas at Creighton
- DePaul at Texas Tech
- Marquette at Iowa State
Friday, December 6
- Georgetown at West Virginia
- Xavier at TCU
Saturday, December 7
- Kansas State at St. John’s
- Butler at Houston
Sunday, December 8
- Oklahoma State at Seton Hall
