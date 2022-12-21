Skip to main content

TCU Men’s Basketball: Frogs Dominate MVSU

TCU’s 45-point margin of victory was the largest in eight years
The TCU Men’s Basketball team (9-1) hosted Mississippi Valley State University on Sunday evening. The Frogs came out strong and had no problem with the Delta Devils, winning 88-43.

The win was the seventh straight win for the Horned Frogs. The 45-point margin of victory was the largest for TCU in eight years. The last team TCU defeated by at least 45 points was also MVSU, by a margin of 53 points, on November 24, 2014.

TCU went 6-of-7 from the 3-point range to start the game and finished the first half 9-of-14 from the 3-point range. Six Frogs made a 3-point shot during the game. The team had a season-high 23 assists in the game. Of the 19 made field goals in the first half, 18 of them were assisted, including each of the first 16 shots.

The halftime score had the Frogs up 53-20, the largest lead they have had all season. The Frogs outrebounded the Delta Devils 43-27 and recorded a season-high 14 steals. MVSU missed on eight straight 3-point attempts, becoming the first TCU opponent to do so in seven years.

Four Horned Frogs scored in double digits – Mike Miles, Jr. (15 points), Damion Baugh (12), JaKobe Coles (12), and Emanual Miller (11).

Miles has scored in double digits in all seven games he played this season. Sunday’s total came with only playing 21 minutes. He went 3-of-4 from the 3-point range, all in the first half. Chuck O’Bannon went 1-of-3 from the 3-point range. He has now scored a 3-point shot in 11 straight games, dating back to last season.

Miller had a season-high seven rebounds and led the team with five assists. Coles led the team with nine rebounds, which was a career-high for him.

Next up: TCU is on the road to play Utah on Wednesday, December 21. The game will be at 8 p.m. CT and will be played in Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, home of the Utah Jazz.

