TCU Men's Basketball: Frogs Struggle in 65-74 Defeat Against West Virginia

It has been an all out struggle for the TCU Horned Frogs when it comes to winning in Morgantown for basketball. Despite TCU having the better roster and the Mountaineers still searching for their first conference win, nothing changed Wednesday night resulting in a West Virginia win 74-65.

TCU got off to a slow start shooting 39% in the first half. The Mountaineers limited quick transition possessions with the Frogs scoring just eight fast break points. For a team that is fast and likes to get quick offense, West Virginia did a nice job eliminating that.

The Frogs shot much better in the second half but the deficit was too big to overcome. Mike Miles finished with 21 points on an efficient 8-12 shooting, but the six turnovers were costly. They finished with 19 turnovers as a team which was a season high. Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh each finished with 13 points.

Kedrian Johnson was getting to the free throw line at will knocking down all 10 shots to finish with 20 points. West Virginia was able to capitalize off the TCU mistakes converting 24 points off turnovers.

No doubt this was a tough game for TCU. This team has been tested early in conference play and despite the 3-3 Big 12 record, you can make a case this team can easily be 5-1 if they close out some games. The talent is there no doubt, but I think there needs to be more offensive firepower off the bench and hopefully getting back Micah Peavy soon will certainly help.

The Frogs (14-4, 3-3) will continue their road trip in Lawrence when they take on no. 2 Kansas this Saturday at noon.

