TCU Men's Basketball: Week in Review 12/24

Call it 10-1 for TCU Men's Basketball through the Christmas Holiday. For those who had it on their wish list, Santa Clause delivered the Frogs leading Kansas and Texas in the Big 12 standings as they stand today.

Not to say TCU's latest two wins didn't come without their struggle. It took 11 threes to upend Georgetown 80-73– a season high for TCU. Mike Miles posted another 20-plus point night in our Nation's Capitol, his eighth such game of the season. He also added six rebounds and six assists.

The Frogs knocked down five-of-six free throws in the final 32 seconds to seal the deal. The Charity Stripe has been their friend early in the season, with TCU also taking advantage at the line against Texas A&M last week.

Georgetown put up quite the fight, forcing seven lead changes over the last 15 minutes of the game.

Chuck O'Bannon added 15 of his own, including three triples, all of which came in the first half. Damion Baugh sank three from beyond the arc himself.

The win was the first of two leading up to the holiday break and pushed TCU to 9-1 on the year.

The second win came much easier: TCU bested visiting Grambling State 90-55, their largest margin of victory since 2018.

Miles didn't play in the game due to an illness. Xavier Cork is nursing a foot injury and didn't play, either.

Instead, it was O'Bannon who led the way with a career-high 19 points, including four three-pointers. Emanuel Miller picked up his fourth double-double on the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Baugh also recorded a double-double (13 points, 11 assists), his first of his college career.

The win was TCU's seventh straight, their longest win streak since the 2018-19 season. Another win would tie that streak and two more would break it.

Up next for the Horned Frogs is Texas Southern. Tipoff is on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Schollmaier Arena at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Conference play for TCU opens up on New Year's Day (Jan. 1), where the Frogs travel to face a top-10 Kansas team.

