After a narrow win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Monday, TCU took care of business Friday night over Lamar. The Frogs are now 2-0 for the ninth consecutive season.

TCU heavily relied on the three-pointer in this contest. Lamar went with a zone defense in the second half leaving the perimeter open for a team that has struggled from distance in the early going. The Frogs shot 8-32 from three.

In the second half, the Cardinals cut the TCU lead to one after a 17-5 run but the Horned Frogs never surrendered the lead and led by as many as 14 in the final minutes.

Mike Miles shot 7-13 good for 26 points. He knocked down three of his shots from distance showing off his range several times. Emanuel Miller finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Miller found a lot of success when he touched the paint and also beat Lamar's zone defense several times when he had the ball at the free throw line. It gave TCU options whether that was kicking out to the corner or finding a cutter to the rim.

Shahada Wells had his best game in a TCU uniform scoring 10 points to pair with six dimes. He did a great job distributing and making the extra pass as seen in this fast-break transition leading to a Chuck O'Bannon three-pointer.

Lamar kept it close in the first half. Jakevion Buckley led the way with 22 points. Adam Hamilton finished with 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. However, the lack of depth didn't favor the Cardinals. They had eight players in the rotation with four of the five starters playing 30+ minutes. The Frogs utilized 11 players and Head Coach Jamie Dixon used that to his advantage running a fast-paced offense in the second half.

The season is young and while the Frogs are 2-0, this team knows there are a lot of work that still needs to be done. The shots will fall more efficiently. Everyone knows how talented this group is and they are dangerous when they put all the pieces together.

TCU will continue its four-game homestand on Monday when they host Northwestern State at 7 p.m.

