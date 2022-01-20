TCU Men's Basketball Falls To Oklahoma State

Men's basketball in the Big 12 is a harsh and unforgiving conference. Every game is a fight and you just can't win them all.

This one might be hard to swallow for TCU, as they led the game with 1:33 left to play. Oklahoma State went on a 7-0 run to close the gap, take the lead, and secure the victory 57-56.

To say the Frogs "dropped" to 12-3 wouldn't be doing their current mark justice– their overall win percentage (0.800) is third-best in the Big 12 Conference. However, Oklahoma State has been an Achilles heel for the Frogs, with TCU holding a 11-28 record against the Pokes all time (0.282).

The six-point advantage with time winding down came in spite of TCU shooting a season-low from the field and recording a season-high number of turnovers. Typically in basketball, you'd want those numbers reversed.

Mike Myles, the team's current scoring leaders (16.3 ppg), was held to just eight points, all of which came in the second half. Miles also came down with four rebounds and dished one assist in 34 minutes.

Chuck O'Bannon led TCU with 13 points and two threes. His streak of at least one made three pointer climbs to seven straight games. Francisco Farabello added a career-high 12 points in 20 minutes played. Emanuel Miller pulled in nine rebounds.

Maybe as difficult as watching a six-point lead fizzle away was the chance TCU had to potentially ice the game and put Oklahoma State in a difficult spot. JaKobe Coles had a breakaway layup attempt blocked by the Pokes' Tyreek Smith– who was instrumental in the Cowboys' comeback. Oklahoma State had the ball going the other way when Miles fouled Rondel Walker, leading to the game-sealing free throws.

Damion Baugh's buzzer-beater attempt was off the mark and the game was over. Baugh led the team with six assists.

Next up for TCU is another tough road showdown with No. 15 Iowa State. Tipoff is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

