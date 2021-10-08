Men's Basketball 2021-22 Schedule

The TCU Horned Frogs Men’s Basketball team is ready to rumble this year and make some noise. By the looks of it, these guys are hungry to make a run after coming off a yucky Covid season. The Horned Frogs could not really prove themselves last year. But, after the long offseason, they made some improvements to their roster by bringing in nine transfers that has had made major strides to the roster. TCU finished 12-14 overall and 5-11 in conference last year. This year, they have a stacked roster, which will be beneficial playing in the Big 12, one of the toughest conferences in basketball. They are licking their chops to go against some big time opponents in Baylor (the defending national champs), Texas, Kansas, Texas Tech, and some top opponents. TCU has a lot of size in their players, as well as players who are versatile, and can do lot for this team to make a run. They have couple of players who are 7 footers and have range of guards and wings that stand from about 6’3" to 6’9". If you haven’t been keeping up with TCU basketball then you better start now because a new Horned Frogs basketball is here.

All 18 Big 12 Conference games will be shown on an ESPN platform. The first seven home nonconference games will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while the Big 12/SEC Challenge game against LSU will begin at 11 a.m. and air on ESPN2. TCU's game against Texas A&M on Dec. 11 in Houston will start at 5:30 p.m. and air on SEC Network. The Big 12/Big East Battle with Georgetown begins at 1 p.m. and will be shown on FS1.



Game times and networks for TCU's games against Utah and its two games in the SoCal Challenge are expected to be announced at a later date.





Nov. 11 – McNeese State – 7 p.m. – TBD

Nov. 15 – Southern Miss – 7 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Nov. 18 – Nicholls State – 7 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Nov. 22 – vs. Santa Clara^ (San Juan Capistrano, Calif)

Nov. 24 – vs. Pepperdine^ (San Juan Capistrano, Calif)

Nov. 29 – Austin Peay – 7 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Dec. 2 – Oral Roberts – 7 p.m. – TBD

Dec. 8 – vs. Utah& - TBD – TBD

Dec. 11 – vs. Texas A&M# (Houston, Texas) – 5:30 p.m. – SEC Network

Dec. 18 – at Georgetown$ - 1 p.m. – FS1

Dec. 21 – Grambling State – 7 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Dec. 29 – Texas Southern – 3 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Jan. 1 – at Kansas* - 4 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Jan. 3 – West Virginia* - 6 p.m. – ESPNU

Jan. 8 – Baylor* - 4 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Jan. 12 – at Kansas State* - 8 p.m. – ESPNU

Jan. 15 – Oklahoma* - TBD – ESPNU

Jan. 19 – at Oklahoma State* - 7 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Jan. 22 – at Iowa State* - 3 p.m. – ESPN2/U

Jan. 25 – Texas* - 8 p.m. – ESPNU

Jan. 29 – LSU% - 11 a.m. – ESPN2

Jan. 31 – at Oklahoma* - 8 p.m. – ESPN2/U

Feb. 5 – Kansas State* - 7 p.m. – ESPN2/U

Feb. 8 – Oklahoma State* - 6 p.m. – ESPNU

Feb. 12 – at Texas Tech* - 3 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Feb. 15 – Iowa State* - 8 p.m. – ESPNU

Feb. 19 – at Baylor* - 1 p.m. – ESPN/2/U

Feb. 23 – at Texas* - 6 p.m. – ESPN2/U

Feb. 26 – Texas Tech* - 5 p.m. – ESPN2/U

March 1 – Kansas* - 7 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

March 5 – at West Virginia* - 1 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+



Bold - Games played at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX

^ - SoCal Challenge

& - at Dickies Arena

# - at Toyota Center

$ - Big 12/Big East Battle

% - Big 12/SEC Challenge

* - Big 12 Conference Game

