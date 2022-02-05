TCU Women's Basketball: Preview of road trip at Kansas

The TCU women’s basketball team will be on the road, taking on Kansas in Big 12 Conference play this Sunday, Feb. 6, at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Jayhawks is set for 2 p.m. and the contest will be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

Last time TCU played Kansas was here in Fort Worth, and TCU lost 72-78. It ended up in a close one. For the majority of that game, TCU started slow on the offensive end, and couldn't hit their groove and rhythm until late fourth quarter. As of lately, things have changed for the Horned Frogs as they been getting out and scoring more. Despite losing some tough games, they have been in better rhythm.

Super senior Lauren Heard scored a team-best 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds against West Virginia for her third double-double of the season and 12th overall in her career. She tied a career-high with nine assists, coming up just one assist shy of netting a triple-double. TCU’s last triple-double came back on March 17, 2011, when Helena Sverrisdottir notched 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against Oral Roberts.

Heard continues to inch her way to the top of TCU’s all-time leading scorers list. Currently ranked No. 3 all-time with 1,873 career points, Heard is 19 points shy of Sandora Irvin’s total of 1,892 points and 102 points shy of TCU’s all-time leader Zahna Medley, who totaled 1,975 career points.

Heard is TCU’s all-time leader with 585 career free throws made. She currently ranks No. 5 all-time in Big 12 Conference history and is just one free throw shy of No. 4 Jackie McFarland (Colorado, 2005-08), who totaled 586 career free throws.

Another super senior, Michelle Berry, has posted back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts with 11 points against K-State and 10 points against West Virginia. It is her first two-game 10+ scoring streak since three straight games last season.

For the lady Jayhawks, they average 73.6 points per game as a team. Their 2 leading scorers is Holly Kersgieter with 14.6 points per game, and Zakiyah Franklin with 10.9 points per game. To round of their scoring they have Aniyah Thomas and Ioanna Chatzileonti both average 9.4 points per game.

Coach Raegan Pebley definitely made adjustments because this is a winnable game as the Jayhawks barely got away from them last time.

