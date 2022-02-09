Skip to main content
TCU Women's Basketball: Preview at Oklahoma State

TCU Women's Basketball: Preview at Oklahoma State

The Horned Frogs look to sweep the Cowgirls as they head to Stillwater!

Both teams are struggling in conference play as the Oklahoma State Cowgirls are 1-10 in conference play and the Horned Frogs are 2-8 in conference play. The last time the Horned Frogs played the Cowgirls was in Fort Worth earlier in January. The Horned Frogs were able to close it out 64-63 with some clutch free throw shooting from Lauren Heard. 

The Horned Frogs are set to take on the Cowgirl's at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game starts at 6:30 PM and will be aired on TV at Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Super senior Heard moved up to No. 2 all-time in scoring at TCU with 1,895 career points. She surpassed Sandora Irvin (2001-05), who totaled 1,892 points in her Horned Frogs career. Heard is now just 80 points shy of Zahna Medley (2012-16), who totaled 1,975 career points.

Heard added to her school record of career free throws made, pushing her total to 593. She surpassed Colorado’s Jackie McFarland (2005-08) and moved into fourth-place all-time in Big 12 Conference history. Heard is just seven free throws away from 600 in her career. She would become just the 31st player in the NCAA since 1999-2000 to notch 600+ total free throws made.

Kayla Mokwuah made her first start of the season against the Jayhawks this past Sunday. The Longmeadow, Mass., native totaled four points and a pair of rebounds, while also collecting a career-best three steals. Mokwuah had totaled a pair of steals in five previous games in her career, with the last one coming back on Dec. 22, 2020, against Oral Roberts.

TCU shot a season-best .438 (7-of-16) from the three-point range at KU on Sunday. It was TCU’s highest 3-point shooting effort since shooting .500 (11-of-22) against Middle Tennessee State on Dec. 19, 2020.

Super senior Michelle Berry has made her way into the 1,000-points club. The Miami, Fla., native notched her 1,000th career point in TCU’s win over Oklahoma State on Jan. 12, 2022. Berry scored 420 career points at Cal State Fullerton and 147 points as a player at Virginia Tech. She has totaled 501 career points in her three seasons with the Horned Frogs, giving her 1,068 career points.

Junior Tara Manumaleuga made her second start with the Horned Frogs this past Sunday. It was her first start since Nov. 21, 2021, against North Carolina. The junior guard totaled eight points - her highest point total since scoring nine points in her last start against the Tar Heels.  She was 3-of-8 shooting overall, which included a 2-of-4 effort from three-point range.

