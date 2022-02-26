TCU Women's Basketball Head to Austin to Face #11 Longhorns

The TCU women’s basketball team is back on the road this Saturday, Feb. 26, taking on the No. 11-ranked Texas Longhorns in Austin. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside the Erwin Center.

TCU is set to take on its fifth-straight opponent ranked inside the AP’s Top-25 poll, when it heads to Austin to face No. 11-ranked Texas on Saturday.

This will mark the first time in school history that a TCU team has faced off against AP Top-25 ranked teams in five consecutive contests.

Senior Kayla Mokwuah set a new career-high with 22 points against Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Longmeadow, Mass., surpassed her previous career-high mark of 18 points that she scored twice while playing at George Washington.

Speaking of scoring, super senior Lauren Heard, the Denton, Texas, native has moved up to No. 2 all-time in scoring at TCU with 1,946 career points. She surpassed Sandora Irvin (2001-05), who totaled 1,892 points in her career at TCU. Heard is now just 29 points shy of Zahna Medley (2012-16), who totaled 1,975 career points.

Heard became the first player in TCU and Big 12 history, and just the eighth player in the NCAA over the past 22 years to register at least 1,900 points, 750 rebounds, 500 assists and 250 steals in a career.

With an appearance at Texas this Saturday, Heard will become the Big 12 Conference’s all-time leader in games played. She is set to play her 150th game.

As the season ends Coach Pebley has been letting all her players play. It has been a rocky season for the Frogs, and as a team they still trying figure out what works. Let's see what the Frogs can establish as the season comes to near end.

